Shoppers can enjoy 75% off clothing, shoes, accessories and home décor.

Council Re|Sale (3297 W 12. Mile Road, Berkley), one of the oldest resale stores in Metro Detroit, is holding a special 75% off storewide Summer Super Sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

The store is known for featuring high-end clothing including designer wear, professional attire, shoes, evening wear, home décor and other treasures, all generously donated by the local community.

At the Summer Super Sale, 75% off normal prices will be storewide; popular summer clothes such as shorts will be just $1.25 instead of $5; short dresses will be just $3 and long dresses will be $3.75; sandals will be $2 and flat shoes will be $2.50.

Designer and high-end brands currently in the store include Tory Burch, Akris, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Kasper. An Akris jacket will be selling for $12.50 instead of the regular $50 (retails for $400 up to $2,000 and more) and a Donna Karan suit will be $15 instead of $60. Bridal gowns are also available as well as stunning home décor, including original artwork, glassware and crystal. A Lennox 80-piece tableware set will be selling for $67.50 instead of the usual $250, a Lennox cake plate for $7.50, a Limoge candlestick for $6.25, and a complete silverplated silverware set for $50.

Proceeds from the store support the many projects of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), a nonprofit organization benefiting Detroit-area women, children and families in need.

“We decided to hold the Summer Super Sale to give Metro Detroiters struggling with inflation and high food prices a chance to refresh their summer wardrobes at bargain prices that most people can afford,” explained NCJW|MI President Sallyjo Levine. “With the dog days of summer fast approaching, we wanted to give our many regular customers — and hopefully some new ones — the chance to look their best in the hot weather. And, with our beautiful home décor on sale, there’s an opportunity to give your home an update, too.”

Money raised from the store funds many NCJW|MI projects, including the annual Back 2 School Store, Backpack Project for homeless children, blankets for children in the hospital and in foster care, kosher meals on wheels, literacy outreach and social action initiatives such as voter rights advocacy.

Council Re|Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; donations of clothing (currently not children’s clothing or books) are accepted Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Council Re|Sale visit www.councilresale.net or call (248) 548-6664; for more information on NCJW|MI go to www.ncjwmi.org.