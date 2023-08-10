JARC Carnival for individuals with developmental disabilities comes to town on Aug. 20
For many, carnivals are a classic summertime must-attend event filled with fun rides, games and prizes, popular fair foods and much more. But traditional carnival games and rides are not always accessible for all.
JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in metro Detroit, wanted to create their own carnival in which Metro Detroiters with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities could enjoy the beloved event without the overstimulation that comes with an overcrowded, loud carnival.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, a carnival free to all individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities and their caregivers will be held at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. This event was generously sponsored by the Ellen Labes Festival Series. Ellen Labes and her family are long-term supporters, committed to making unique opportunities like this possible for those served by JARC.
The focus of JARC’s carnival is to accommodate individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities so they can comfortably experience a carnival alongside their caregivers and family members, and therefore is not open to the general public. The event will feature carnival rides and games, music and snacks and quiet, sensory-friendly space will be available. Food will be available for purchase, including kosher options.
Rides at the event include a Ferris wheel, spinning berry, “Phantom’s Revenge” boat swing, fun house, ballistic swing and a trackless train. The carnival midway will be full of games, including bowling, clown knock down, Skee-Ball, ring toss, axe throwing, giant Connect 4 and much more.
Other activities and attractions include air brush tattoos, bounce houses, a photo booth, DJ music and an opportunity to visit with therapy dogs. All games and activities are accessible, but wheelchairs cannot be brought onto rides.
“At JARC, we are committed to enriching the lives of the people we serve, and our goal is for these individuals to be able to enjoy hobbies, activities and events just like anyone else,” said JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein. “As an organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, we have a responsibility to create these kinds of exciting opportunities in which their needs are at the forefront. Our hope is that this day will be a special memory for the people we serve and other individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities in Metro Detroit, their caregivers and families.”
Individuals with developmental disabilities and their caregivers are invited to attend the event for free, and tickets for family members can be purchased for $20 per individual or $50 per family.
Proceeds from the event will benefit more of JARC’s important programs and services which fulfill JARC’s mission of enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities.
To reserve tickets, visit jarc.org/carnival.
