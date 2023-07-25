See the Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage, along with a ‘bisel’ of history.

A love letter from the 1800s, held among the expansive historic files maintained at Temple Beth El, was written to famed artist Frederick Cohen, whose paintings are in the collection of the Detroit Institute of Arts. That profession of love, written while the artist lived in Michigan, was emphasized with the inclusion of a lock of hair.

There is no associated documentation revealing whether the letter won over the artist, but for later generations, the letter gives a sense of the way romantic feelings could be expressed in days long before cellphones.

Although that letter — and the lock of hair — will not be among the intriguing pieces of memorabilia to be shown and discussed the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 3, at the temple, there are millions of items from which presenters will choose for the informative program hosted by Eleanor Roosevelt Hadassah.

Presenters for “Out of the Box: A Bisel of History” will be the team in charge of the Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage, which joins two separate archival collections. They are Robbie Terman, director of the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, and Laura Gottlieb, director of cultural resources at the temple overseeing the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives and Prentis Memorial Library.

“First, we will be giving a tour of the Jampel space,” said Terman of the area named in honor of Joan Meyers Jampel, who has been active in the collection of historical items from the Detroit Jewish community. “That tour will include a display of Israel’s historical stamps collected and donated by a Jewish Michigan resident, Stanley Berger.

“After the tour of the space, we will be doing an ‘Out of the Box’ program where we will be bringing items in the archives that are not often seen, sharing them with the group and telling the story behind each item. The audience will be able to view the actual historic material.”

Working Together

The two directors, who have long held a love for knowledge of history, associated with Temple Beth El in their earlier years and earned their master’s degrees from Wayne State University, where they gained work experience. While Terman has been employed by the Cranbrook archives before gaining her present position in 2013, Gottlieb entered her role out of university in 2017.

“Our first program together was ‘History Happy Hour,’” said Gottlieb, whose research into collection holdings surprisingly revealed how her family has both benefitted from Jewish programs and contributed to them.

“Our first public initiative was about Jewish trade during the Prohibition era. It was for NEXTGen Detroit at Federation, and it was clear that working together was beneficial for both collections. We continued that trend.

“We regularly appear together in co-presentations, co-workshops and co-lectures that are in our web series ‘Out of the Box.’ We do programs together so we can use both collections and help get the word out about what amazing gems we can find in our community archives.”

One of the favorite findings of Terman has been a 1901 sewing book developed by Hattie Franklin, late wife of the late temple rabbi. It was aimed at new immigrants who needed job skills and could access sample pages to learn and master stitches.

“I love the ‘aha’ and ‘wow’ moments when people are reacting to the materials in the archives,” Gottlieb said. “Understanding the history of people and organizations can help with understanding better what we’re doing today and give more meaning to organizations and families. I love these moments of connections to a legacy.

“‘Out of the Box’ started during the pandemic. It was a way for me to engage with the community,” she added. “I would find an interesting item in the archives and research it. I would talk about its history and the journey of learning more and sharing that journey on Facebook Live. We’ve expanded that for in-person ‘Out of the Boxes.’”

Getting additional items for the archives comes from random community input and connecting with the public through presentations. The two women point out that usually there are many calls after presentations to inquire about specific objects held, possibly considered relevant to the community and appropriate for inclusion in the holdings.

“We also hold the records of the Detroit chapter of Hadassah among records of some 60 organizations,” Terman said. “We often bring Hadassah items out of the box that people have never seen before. It might be a great photograph from decades ago or a great piece of correspondence. We’ll not only talk about an item but also the time period and the history around it.”

“Out of the Box: A Bisel of History” begins at 1 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 3, at Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. $20. Hadassahmidwest.org/RooseveltHistory.