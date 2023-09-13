I downloaded ChatGPT and typed in a request for a Rosh Hashanah sermon.
The Ten Days of Awe are upon us. Rabbis are putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be “awe”- inspiring sermons. I don’t envy them.
Whether a rabbi is leading off with a Rosh Hashanah sermon or batting clean-up with a Yom Kippur one, this is their Super Bowl. The pressure is on to be at the top of their game.
I recall even as a little boy how the anticipation grew in the congregation as the rabbi’s sermon drew near. I had to be on my best behavior as my parents hung on every word emanating from the bimah.
That feeling has not waned over the decades. When a High Holiday sermon begins, I’m laser-focused.
I view the sermon as the rabbi’s State of the Union Address. The car ride home from the service I liken to a “spin room” after a political debate, where we dissect and opine on the rabbi’s words of wisdom. The difference is we’ll walk away with something far better to ponder from our rabbis’ sermons than anything delivered during a political debate.
We are blessed with so many great clergy in our community, and I know they’ll deliver. I’m just glad I’m not in their shoes … or robe. But, hmmmmm, what if I were?
The Scene: Rabbi Alan Muskovitz rises and stands before his congregation. You can hear a murmur throughout the sanctuary as people comment on how well he looks for his age. He adjusts the microphone. Clears his throat. He begins … (Sermon edited for space.)
Dear friends, as we stand at the threshold of this new year, let us embrace the blessings that renewal brings. Let us approach this time of reflection with open hearts and open minds, ready to cast away old habits and embrace new opportunities. May we find the courage to seek forgiveness, to forgive and to repair the relationships that enrich our lives. And may we, through our sincere efforts, merit a year filled with health, happiness and spiritual growth.
As the shofar’s sound reverberates within these walls, let it also echo in the chambers of our hearts, serving as a clarion call to awaken us from complacency, reminding us of the beauty of life’s journey and the potential for transformation that resides within each of us. May this Rosh Hashanah be a stepping stone toward a year filled with blessings, love and purpose.
Shanah Tovah U’Metukah — a sweet and blessed New Year to you all … and let us say Amen.
(The congregation rises and, for the first time in this synagogue’s history, gives Rabbi Muskovitz a 15-minute standing ovation. Hey, a fake rabbi can dream, can’t he?)
So, not too shabby, huh? Well, I can’t take credit for one … single … word.
You know those words of inspiration I imparted upon you, my loyal pretend congregants? They are the product of Artificial Intelligence. Yep, and they appeared before me on my computer screen in less than 10 seconds after only a few keystrokes in ChatGPT. I experimented with this newest processing technology to see if it could make me even more smarter.
I downloaded ChatGPT and typed in a request for a Rosh Hashanah sermon. Literally, in less time than it would take to put on my tallit, it provided several “original” High Holiday sermons to pick from. No plagiarizing, no fuss, no muss and … no satisfaction.
Whether I’m writing my monthly column or a feature story for the JN, nothing can replace the gratification I receive from the challenge I face putting together the puzzle pieces of words that form my stories. It’s a journey, which sometimes turns into days of rethinking, recreating and rewriting that I wouldn’t trade for an easier way.
Reliance on today’s technology is a double-edged sword. Google searches dazzle me with their access to instant information. Texting helps us cut to the chase when we need a quick answer.
However, now texting LOL has usurped the joy of hearing someone on the other end of a phone call actually “laughing out loud.” We’re in such a hurry that I now receive a singular “K” in a text instead of an “okay” or “THX” instead of “thanks” because, I mean, really, who has the time to type three more letters to complete whole words?
Artificial Intelligence, oh, excuse me “AI,” (sorry for wasting so much space) is the hottest thing going, but we’ve been artificially communicating for a while now.
Amazon’s “Alexa” has become an additional member of our household. I can now talk into my television remote and tell it what channel I want. (I was already a couch potato, now my fingers are no longer getting exercise.) And this summer, ABC News reported an Oregon radio station became the first in the country to artificially generate a human host’s voice, with her consent, for an entire air shift.
Remember the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz? He didn’t need the “brain” (AI) given to him by the Almighty Wizard, after all. In the end, he finally realized he had the ability to think all along.
My hope for the New Year is that the ease and speed afforded us by evolving technology doesn’t further tempt us to take shortcuts in original and creative thinking — the kind you always get from your rabbis and the kind I strive to share with you in the JN.
L’Shanah Tovah Tikatevu.
Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com, “Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.
