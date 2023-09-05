Enjoy a unique twist on traditional High Holiday services at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.
High Holiday PrayGround is returning to Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ) for the third year.
Taking place during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the festival-style alternative program is a unique twist on traditional High Holiday services — happening outdoors with interactive experiences for congregants of all ages.
Originally an idea born in 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged synagogues to develop alternatives to normal indoor services, PrayGround has proved to be a success for CSZ ever since.
This year, an effort is being made to expand the PrayGround focus beyond just young families — with an overall focus on creating community and connection for people seeking new and different ways to connect.
“The philosophy behind it is really a ‘one size does not fit all’ approach to prayer and to experiencing the High Holidays and all of their magic and profundity,” said CSZ’s Rabbi Yoni Dahlen.
The Big Tent, the home base and center of the PrayGround experience, features an alternative service for all ages that includes a more musical and celebratory version of traditional High Holiday services.
Other PrayGround offerings include a yoga station held in partnership with Citizen Yoga, which will guide participants through a full body prayer experience; a drum circle led by professional drummer Michael Feld; a ruach-filled experience of singing, dancing, stories and more led by Lindsay Mall; and a reading corner with PJ Library’s Story Station.
New to PrayGround this year: CSZ will bring in therapy dogs.
“With everything going on and all the people and noise, for some of our kids and some of our adults, too, that kind of sensory overload is a bit much for them,” Dahlen said. “So we’re finding a way of making them feel calm and at home, as well.”
The whole synagogue campus opens up, Dahlen says, with people free to wander from station to station as they see fit and to find different ways of connecting to Judaism during the High Holidays.
CSZ recently dedicated its new playground, which has been in the works for a little over a year. On whether the new playground will play a role in this year’s PrayGround, Dahlen jokes that it’s now his biggest competition for the kids’ attention.
“Which is a good thing! One of the reasons we called it PrayGround is because I truly believe a foundational way children pray is through playing, laughter and just being happy,” Dahlen said. “The playground is amazing, and we’re getting lots of great use out of it. Our kids and families are so happy. We’re just trying to find creative ways of making sure our kids can participate and get the High Holiday experience while being able to play and enjoy everything on our campus.”
Two big things Dahlen is emphasizing coming into this year’s PrayGround, not just for the CSZ community, but for himself, also, is a reminder of joy and gratitude.
“I tend to come into the High Holidays with a sense of urgency and anxiety of all the things I have to get done,” Dahlen said. “And it’s really important to be able to take a step back, take a deep breath and to be filled with all the blessings around us. Being able to take stock of all the good in our lives and to acknowledge our friends, families, neighbors and our beautiful community.”
For more on this year’s High Holiday PrayGround, visit https://shaareyzedek.shulcloud.com/event/PrayGround or contact the synagogue office at (248) 357-3344.
