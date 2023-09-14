Like my parents, I am blessed to have a special community, far and near, of close friends who I consider family.
The High Holidays have always been a time of great reflection. This year, I find myself particularly thoughtful as I consider the profound transformation my life has taken in the last year and, more importantly, my community of people who have helped me get to where I am now. Today, I reflect on the concept of the chosen family.
My parents were the ones who set an early example of the importance of a chosen family. In 1967, soon after getting married, they moved to Metro Detroit so that my dad could learn the family “shmatah” business. For these lifelong East Coasters, the move wasn’t an easy one. They were both leaving their immediate families behind to embark on an adventure in a new city. Between their strange accents and New York/New Jersey sensibilities, they felt like outsiders, and it took them a while to find their community.
Neither introverts nor ones to be thwarted by a challenge, my parents threw themselves into their new life with gusto. They selected and got involved with a temple, joined various social groups and began frequenting some of the local haunts around the neighborhood. They held and attended dinner parties to meet their neighbors. When my brother and I came along, they joined parent-toddler groups and coached our teams. And slowly but surely, they began to form a new family, bonded not by blood, but by choice.
Growing up in this extended “family” was a gift. While we lived far away from our biological family and only saw them once or twice a year, we were blessed with the close proximity of a wide array of my parents’ friends who treated us as their own. They cheered us on at our theatrical performances and sporting events, hosted play dates, dried tears, bandaged knees and always joined us at the table for important events, most importantly, holiday dinners. I loved these occasions surrounded by my ragtag crew of adopted “aunts” and “uncles.”
Friends to the rescue
Like my parents, I am blessed to have a special community, far and near, of close friends who I consider family. Their importance in my life has become even more clear in the last few years. After my brother and I lost our parents to COVID in April of 2020, I felt completely adrift. My closeness to my mom and dad cannot be overstated, and their absence left a gaping hole in every aspect of my life. I knew neither where I wanted to go nor what I wanted to be.
That is, until my friends stepped in. While the pandemic made it impossible for us to be together physically, they were still there, in every way possible. Hours on FaceTime, delivered meals, donations in my parents’ memory, remote trivia games and movie nights — despite the isolation, friends from all across our life did everything in their power to ensure my brother and I were not going through it alone.
As soon as I could travel, some of my dearest friends suggested I come to Michigan for a few weeks to be with them and their kids — my “niece” and “nephew.” It was that visit that planted the seed. It was time to come home. In April of 2022, with the help of my chosen “sister” who flew in from Los Angeles to lend a hand, I packed up my NYC apartment and headed home for good.
In the last year since moving to Metro Detroit, I’ve been lucky to expand my family even more, reconnecting and rekindling relationships with friends and biological family alike who welcomed me back with open arms. And now, after joining the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, I have this amazing Jewish community — an extended chosen family that I am learning more about every day.
Sometimes you don’t even know who the most important people are in your life until something life-changing happens. Now that life has come full circle and I am the “aunt” figure in my friends’ kids’ lives, I am reminded that the joy and love that fuels me was lit long ago.
My Mom used to say that people come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. This Rosh Hashanah, I ask that you celebrate the family in your life, biological or chosen. For regardless of the category they fall into, they leave an indelible mark.
Wishing you and yours a sweet and meaningful New Year filled with good health, peace, and love. Shanah Tovah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.