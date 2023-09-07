As the Days of Awe approach, the Selichot services begin.
In congregations around the world during the lead-up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, worshippers hold a daily service called Selichot [meaning both apologies and forgiveness] at around dawn.
Sephardic congregations begin the additional service a month before Rosh Hashanah; Ashkenazic congregations at the beginning of the week before Rosh Hashanah, or, if Rosh Hashanah falls on a Monday or Tuesday, a week earlier. Congregations recite Selichot each morning until Yom Kippur, and as part of the Yom Kippur prayers as well.
Each community has its version of haunting melodies for these prayers for forgiveness. The melodies provide a foretaste of the Days of Awe, reminding Jews of our obligation to repent. A Chasidic custom holds the first Selichot service at midnight on Saturday night, rather than at dawn, for kabalistic reasons. Many Ashkenazic communities later adopted this custom, perhaps because more of the community will have time to absorb the sound of the Hazzan and of the other worshippers and enter the spirit of the Days of Awe.
This year, as Saturday night turns into Sunday, Sept. 10, Ashkenazic congregations hold their first Selichot service.
The core of the service occurs when the Hazzan and congregation call out the Torah’s description (at Exodus 34:6-9) of God as loving and forgiving. In between each invocation of God’s love, we read a medieval Hebrew poem expressing our recognition of our failures and our longing for forgiveness, all reaching a crescendo at the next invocation of God’s love.
The 13 Attributes
The roots of the Selichot service go all the way back to the Bible’s account of Moses’ intimate encounter with God, as understood by the Talmud. In the book of Exodus, the Torah describes the encounter: After the children of Israel have made the Golden Calf and declared “These are your gods who have taken you up from the land of Egypt” (Exodus 32:8), Moses successfully pleads with God not to destroy the children of Israel. Buoyed by that success, Moses further asks, “Now, if I have found favor in your eyes, let me know your way …” (33:13). In response, God conceals Moses in a cleft in the rock and allows him to see the aftereffects of God’s presence. At that moment, he (God? Moses? Either reading is possible) calls out: “The Lord, the Lord, is loving, generous, long-suffering, immensely kind, and true. He extends kindness to thousands, forgiving sin, crime, failure. He cleanses … ” (34:6-9).
In the Talmud, Rabbi Yehudah refers to this revelation as the 13 attributes (Rosh Hashanah 17b).
In the book of Numbers, Moses repeats most of these 13 attributes at another tense moment. The scouts have come back from exploring the Promised Land with disheartening messages: “However, the people who live there are powerful” (Numbers 13:28) and “We are not able to go up against the people; they are stronger than we” (13:31).
The frightened nation begins to plan to return to Egypt (14:4), and so God again threatens to destroy the children of Israel (14:12). Moses responds: Now, please let the power of the Lord be great, as you have spoken, saying, “The Lord is long-suffering, immensely kind, forgiving sin, crime. He cleanses … ” (14:17).
Apparently, Moses understands that when you become aware that the community has sinned, you need to recite this passage.
Rabbi Yohanan, in the same Talmudic passage, puts that idea in the most graphic and anthropomorphic terms: “If it were not written in the Torah, it would be impossible to say it: It teaches that the holy blessed One wrapped himself in a tallit like a prayer-leader, and showed the order of prayers to Moses, and said to him, ‘Whenever Israel sins, do this service before me, and I will forgive the sin’” (Talmud Rosh Hashanah 17b).
And so we do recite the 13 attributes as the core of the Selichot service. The biblical text that proclaims God’s loving mercy continues beyond what we say … “He does not cleanse, he visits the sins of fathers on children, to the third and fourth generations” (Exodus 34:9 and Numbers 14:18).
Does this service seem like a magical formula for compelling God’s forgiveness? Maybe not. To believe in the possibility of repentance, one has to trust that doing better matters. Someone who accepts an implacable theology, who believes that neither regret nor reform can possibly matter, would see no point in regretting errors of the past and not much hope of doing better in the future. We who recite Selichot reaffirm our trust that God loves us and welcomes our repentance.
Want to Learn More?
You can call up videos of the Selichot service on YouTube. For example:
• A short excerpt of the service as chanted in the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue of Montreal.
• A recitation of many parts of Selichot by Hazzan Yitzchak Meir Halfgot and a choir at the Park East Synagogue in New York in the tradition of Ashkenazic Hazzanut.
• Excerpts from the Selichot service from the Italian tradition, as part of a Hebrew talk by Rabbi Jacov di Segni in Jerusalem.
• Selichot in the Yemenite tradition at the Yad Lebanim synagogue in Tel Aviv.
• Selichot service as presented at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
• The article, with musical examples, at “Seliha-Selichot” at the Jewish Music Research Centre of Hebrew University.
