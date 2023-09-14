Rosh Hashanah is a time of renewal, a chance to shed the old and embrace the new.
Dear Detroit Community Members,
As we stand at the threshold of another year, the sacred shofar’s call reminds us of the transformative power of this moment. It is with a heart full of anticipation and reflection that I extend my warmest wishes to all of you for a Shanah Tovah Umetukah, a sweet and happy New Year.
Rosh Hashanah is a time of renewal, a chance to shed the old and embrace the new. It’s a moment to reconnect with our faith, our values and each other. Our tradition teaches us that during these High Holy Days, our prayers and intentions hold a special power and influence. They have the ability to reach the Heavens and bring blessings down to Earth, like exalted messengers ascending from the confines of our world to the heights of the Heavens. The very act of prayer, of directing our hearts and voices to the Almighty, is a means of transcending the mundane and engaging with the sacred.
Rosh Hashanah heralds an opportunity for spiritual rebirth. Our prayers during this time hold a potency that can alter the trajectory of our lives. They possess the unique ability to bridge the gap between the finite and the infinite, the material and the spiritual. The Talmud teaches that even if our mouths struggle to find the right words, the yearning of our hearts speaks volumes to the Heavens.
As we gather for the prayers and celebrations of Rosh Hashanah, let us reflect on the year that has passed and the one that lies ahead. Just as we seek forgiveness and offer it to others, let us also strive to bring positivity and meaning to the lives we touch.
Standing before the Divine Judge, let us remember that our prayers are not just pleas for mercy; they are invitations for transformation. They are vehicles of communication, bridges of connection and conduits for change. Our intentions, expressed through prayer, are the catalysts that invite blessings to descend upon our lives, enriching our journey with purpose and meaning. Just as the shofar’s sound reverberates, let our prayers resonate deeply within us, stirring our souls and touching the Heavens.
To our Detroit Jewish News leadership, our esteemed readers and our entire Jewish community, we thank you for your support and partnership in uniting to bridge generations, backgrounds and families into a tapestry of shared experiences and common values.
Let us continue to engage in conversations that challenge our assumptions, broaden our horizon and invigorate our spirits. Let us support one another as we navigate the complexities of our time, always guided by the light of Heaven.
Our community’s strength lies not only in its history but in the relationships we foster today and the connections we nurture for tomorrow.
In the spirit of gratitude, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you who make our community so strong and vibrant. May this Rosh Hashanah herald a year of growth, connection and kindness. Together, let us continue to build a future that embodies the very essence of our traditions and aspirations, all while lifting and encouraging our next generation.
Gary Torgow is chairman of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
