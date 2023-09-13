Rosh Hashanah offers a precious opportunity to reflect on the year we’ve lived, a chance to recognize and give sincere thanks for the blessings we’ve received.
The new year is also a moment to look honestly at our failures and to ask ourselves how we might do better in the future.
It’s a time to ask: Who among us is struggling? Who has been forgotten or left out? How can we better fulfill our sacred responsibility to care for one another?
When needs arise, whether they are in our local community or in a war-torn nation on the other side of the world, will we be prepared to meet the moment with generosity and commitment?
As Jewish Detroiters, we can proudly say that we have always done so.
In fact, in recent years we have weathered some of the most profound challenges in generations. The global pandemic threatened the health and welfare of the community. Economic uncertainty, inflation, and a rise in poverty and food insecurity have affected thousands of families. The war in Ukraine uprooted countless Jewish lives, including many elderly individuals and Holocaust survivors. We’ve witnessed an alarming rise in antisemitism and hate crimes against the Jewish people.
We continue to feel the impact of each of these challenges. But today, thanks to the resilience and spirit of its members, our community remains strong.
Jewish Detroit is a place where families and individuals can live healthy, meaningful lives — strengthened by their heritage and deeply connected to one another. It is a place where Jewish organizations remain dedicated to helping those in need. A community whose heart beats together with the people of Israel and with Jews everywhere across the world.
The Jewish Federation is proud of the role it has played in this story. With each challenge we have faced, Federation’s response demonstrated our unique capacity to mobilize resources and direct them with greatest efficacy and impact. We remain committed to maintaining the strength of our community, a place where everyone can live vibrant, meaningful Jewish lives.
Growth and renewal
As we look to the year ahead, we are excited about opportunities for growth and renewal. We hope to see many new and returning faces at our events and programs, and that our community members are able to deepen their Jewish experience in a life filled with joy and connection.
This will also be a time of transition. In October, a new slate of leaders will step forward to guide our organization, including the Jewish Federation’s incoming president, Gary Torgow, and the United Jewish Foundation’s incoming president, Michael Berger. Both Gary and Michael are seasoned and deeply committed community leaders, and we know the organization will be in very capable hands.
We conclude this letter as we began, with gratitude.
We are grateful for this extraordinary Jewish community, a place of Jewish traditions and values in which every individual is welcomed and cherished. We also recognize that our work is only made possible by our donors and volunteers. Your passion and commitment fuel our efforts, and there is no more generous community to be found anywhere.
Shanah Tovah to our entire Jewish community. May this be a time of peace and prosperity for the Jewish people, and a year of meaning, growth and joy for all.
Matthew B. Lester is president of the Jewish Federation of Detroit; Dennis S. Bernard is president of the United Jewish Foundation; and Steven Ingber is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit.
