End the Cycle of Shame
There are a lot of jokes about Jewish guilt, but guilt is a healthy and appropriate reaction to inappropriate behavior. It causes me to recognize that I caused harm, and that I want to take steps to apologize and make amends. That I hurt you. I feel bad and want to make it better. A certain amount of guilt can lead to change and growth. The inability to feel guilt or responsibility is a pathology.
Shame is what causes emotional destruction. It is debilitating. Guilt is about what we do, but shame is about who we are and causes us to question our very existence.
We feel shame because we do not feel we are good enough, or that we do not fit properly into the rest of society.
We feel shame about our physical appearance, identity, mental and physical health if they do not conform to communal standards.
According to the Talmud, shaming someone was considered to be a kind of murder. It destroyed a person’s sense of value.
According to author Brene Brown, “Shame is highly, highly correlated with addiction, depression, violence, aggression, bullying, suicide, eating disorders.”
Living in shame is destructive to the person and ultimately to their relationships with those who did not harm them.
Just because someone suffered, does not justify that person hurting someone else. In a Midrash, Ben Azzai said: One should not say, “Since I am scorned, I should scorn my fellow as well; since I have been cursed, I will curse my fellow as well.”
Rabbi Tanchumah said, “If you act thus, realize who it is that you are willing to have humiliated — ‘the one who was made in the likeness of God.’”
Throughout history, the larger society has shamed us for being Jews. We were forced to wear a yellow star or other demeaning symbols. We had no place in the world to be independent and free. We were ridiculed for our names and persecuted for our rituals. We were invisible for centuries except in the imagination of antisemites.
I believe this has affected how we see ourselves and how we sometimes react. So many people have shared stories of being humiliated just because they were Jewish, and why they work so hard to prevent that from ever happening again.
This has caused multigenerational pain and survivor shame. For example, children of survivors often feel that they cannot complain about anything in their lives because others have gone through worse. This leads at times to emotional repression that affects everyone around them, even if they do not realize it.
Many people who were abused blame themselves for the abuse, and not the abuser. They feel shame because they believe they are the reason the abuser acted in the way they did.
How do we help ourselves and others from feeling shamed? We have to help people feel like they belong to a community and family.
Brene Brown said, “True belonging only happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to the world, our sense of belonging can never be greater than our level of self-acceptance.”
Religion must not be a cause of shame. All people are created in God’s image. We have to make sure each person is accepted and loved for who they are, not who we want them to be.
We need to realize that our personal history is not our destiny. We can write our own Book of Life. We can begin to end the cycle of shame that has been holding us back from living happier lives.
Spend time writing down what feelings of shame that you have, and ask where you think they came from. Ask what shame you may have caused. Get professional help. There is no shame in asking for help. JFS is a wonderful resource.
Being human is a difficult job. Be gentle to yourself.
We are enough. We are doing our best, and that is nothing to be ashamed of.
May the New Year bring sweetness, light and joy.
Aaron Bergman is a rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue.
The Complexity of Rosh Hashanah
Is Rosh Hashanah a day of festivity or a day of angst? Is it an occasion to joyously celebrate or a time for solemn, tearful prayer?
Reviewing the sources, we find contradictory indications. On the one hand, the Torah includes Rosh Hashanah in its list of holidays in Leviticus (23), suggesting that Rosh Hashanah is a day of festive celebration, like the other festivals. On the other hand, the joyous songs of Hallel (Psalms 113-118) — a basic feature of all other holidays — are omitted on Rosh Hashanah, as they are deemed inappropriate on a day of judgment.
In the Talmud’s words (Rosh Hashanah 32b), “Is it possible that the King sits on the throne of judgment, with the books of life and books of death open before Him, and Israel sings praise?”
How do we reconcile these conflicting messages? How can Rosh Hashanah be both a frightening day of judgment and a day of festivity?
People are capable of simultaneously experiencing multiple — even conflicting — emotions. We can feel the dread of judgment and the joy of a holiday at the same time.
Rabbi Yitzchak Hutner (Pachad Yitzchak, Rosh Hashanah 7) explained that we reveal the value and worth of our existence by recognizing the possibility of our lives becoming not worth living. If we are wise enough to ignore that which is transient and vacuous, and embrace that which is valuable and significant, then we justify our existence. Our lives become worth living once we recognize that it could be otherwise, and we commit ourselves to make them worth living.
Some people feel depressed on their birthday, seeing another year of life wasted, having gone by with unfulfilled hopes and aspirations. By contrast, Rabbi Yosef Chaim of Bagdad (Ben Ish Chai, vol. 1, Re’ei) writes, “Some have the practice of observing their birthday every year as a holiday, and this is a good omen. This is the practice in our home.”
On the anniversary of a person’s birth, as he reflects upon the life he has lived and the many opportunities he had squandered, he has reason to weep in anguish. But these moments of reflection can propel him to spiritual awareness, whereupon his life becomes meaningful and valuable. His birthday is then an occasion to joyfully celebrate.
In the Musaf service on Rosh Hashanah, this day is referred to as yom haras olam, the world’s “birthday,” as it is the day of the creation of Man, the pinnacle of creation and the purpose of all existence. The essence of Rosh Hashanah is the commemoration of man’s coming into existence. As the “birthday” of mankind,
Rosh Hashanah features two dimensions. We cry as we reflect on the opportunities we squandered by focusing on the vanities of the world, but this reflection leads us to an awareness of life’s purpose, such that our lives become meaningful and significant. And thus, Rosh Hashanah is also a great day of celebration, a time to rejoice over the creation of mankind. The fear and angst bring us to the joy of reclaiming our sense of meaning and purpose.
As we prepare for Rosh Hashanah, let us all commit to introspect, to reconsider our priorities and points of focus, so we can ensure that our lives are truly worth living.
Have a happy, healthy and sweet new year!
Asher Eisenberger is a rabbi at Agudas Yisrael Mogen Avraham.
More Honey Than Salt
As we enter the High Holidays, a time of honesty and confession, I offer my truth to each of you. I do not put salt on my challah. Ever. Honey — yes! But salt, no thank you.
The tradition of putting salt on challah is in remembrance of the sacrifices offered in the Temple in Jerusalem. The Talmud explains: When the Temple stood, the sacrifices brought on the altar would atone for Israel’s sins. But now, when there is no Temple standing, our tables atone for us (Brachot 55a).
Salt is a bitter taste that takes away from the sweetness of the challah. When people ask me why I do not dip my challah in salt, this is my answer: Life has a way of dipping bitterness into our lives without us doing a thing, and so when I have the chance to either add more bitterness or more sweetness, I choose sweetness every time.
Our liturgy during the High Holidays is a mix of severities similar to salt and honey: from the sweetness of the covenant to the bitterness of forsaking that covenant. From the sweet relationship between parent (God) and child (the people of Israel), to the acknowledgement that at these moments, we (the children of Israel) stand before the Ultimate Judge (God).
As we praise God our Father, our King, our Mother, our Creator, we hold both of these aspects of our relationship with God at once. We acknowledge that our behavior and our choices in the past year place us somewhere along the continuum of bitter and sweet, of sin and repentance. We accept that God as Judge has the right of rebuke, but also, God as parent will also bring us close and comfort us at the same time.
The High Holidays can be difficult for this reason. It is a time to inspect how we manage human relationships and, also, live up to our Divine covenant. It is a balancing act. Life gives us salt, and we supplement with honey to recalibrate. The holidays do the same. We must do a cheshbon nefesh, an accounting of our souls, which can be upsetting and disappointing and challenging. But we are also told repeatedly in our liturgy that God knows us and what we are; we are but flesh and blood. And because He knows what we are, our liturgy sweetens this difficult task by reassuring us that our God is slow to anger and quick to forgive.
It is not the death of sinners that God seeks, but that they should turn from their ways and live. We can do the soul searching because we know that until the last day, God waits for us and welcomes us the instant we return.
If we need an even clearer roadmap, God gives us three paths: repentance, prayer and charity.
On this High Holiday season, I wish you all health, happiness, peace and joy. May your lives be filled with more honey than salt. It’s almost as though God knew we would need an extra dose of sweetness at this time of year. Enjoy your apples and honey! And year-round, if life gives you too much salt, keep a stash of honey on the ready, just in case.
Jennifer Kaluzny is a rabbi at Temple Israel.
Consider the Meaning Behind these Sacred Days
This year, I will be writing only one sermon during the holidays, to be delivered at the conclusion of Yom Kippur. This is a relatively easy task as the message will focus on Yizkor, remembering those we love.
Freed from the burden of writing topical sermons, I appreciate the plight that so many other rabbis will face this year. They will feel compelled, for instance, to address the obvious themes of antisemitism and Israel. How will your rabbi strike a balance between a call to self-defense against antisemitic attacks and a recognition that the Jewish people are supported by our neighbors?
In his or her sermon on Israel, how will your rabbi balance a love of our ancient homeland with the current political situation that has led thousands of Israelis into the street protesting judicial reform?
Many rabbis will write a draft for a sermon that will address the current political climate in America. The wisest will place that sermon in the trash recognizing that every word, no matter how brilliantly crafted, how balanced, will inevitably be misinterpreted by those in the pews.
Raging wildfires, unprecedented heat and raging storms may cause your rabbi to tackle the issue of climate change. The wisest will find a way to weave climate into our Jewish texts, recognizing that this sermon will nonetheless be viewed as “political” by many listeners.
Most clergy, on either side of the political spectrum, bear fresh scars from their congregants believing that they have sided with a candidate or party.
If the task for the rabbi is daunting, I suggest that the challenge for the congregant is equally significant.
This year, please remember that your clergy are spending countless hours preparing for the holidays. When you sit in the congregation and listen to the beautiful and spiritually uplifting voices of your cantor and choir, recognize that hours of preparation and rehearsal are behind the moment.
Dear congregant, no matter the topic of your rabbi’s sermon, take time to consider the meaning of these sacred days. Consider challenges you have faced in the year that has concluded, opportunities missed and successes you can build on. The liturgy of the High Holidays will have meaning, if each of us considers how we will live more courageous, honest and introspective lives.
We are the descendants of Abraham and Sarah; we are the link whose blessing it is to preserve and protect an ancient covenant. We are allowed our differences, but Jewish divisions that ignore the principle of clal Yisral, that we are all one family, serve those who wish to harm us.
For 53 years, I have served as a rabbi at Temple Israel. I am often asked: How many couples have you married? How many funerals have you performed? No one has ever asked: How many sermons have you delivered? And truly, I recall only a few of my messages and hope that they had meaning when they were delivered.
I wish my colleagues, who are finishing their sermons, a congregation filled with those who listen with intelligence, compassion and hope for a better future. Their sermons will be discussed, analyzed and critiqued at many family dinners. Their hope is that they have spiritually touched the souls of their synagogue family.
So, as you enjoy the sermon that your rabbi delivers, I wish all a happy, healthy and meaningful New Year.
Harold Loss is a rabbi at Temple Israel.
A Time to Prioritize
Throughout the Jewish month of Elul we prepare for the “Days of Awe” (Yamim Noraim) in a variety of traditional ways. Some have the practice of reciting selichot (penitential prayers) from the beginning of the month, others recite them the week before Rosh Hashanah. Other traditions include the sounding of the shofar after morning prayers and the recitation of Psalm 27 twice a day.
The introspective tone set by these preparations extends through the Yom Kippur holiday, making the period of Rosh Hashanah through Yom Kippur, also referred to as the “10 days of repentance,” the longest holiday period in the Jewish calendar; it provides us with a much-needed pause to reorient ourselves and regain perspective.
Psalm 27 expresses a longing that captures the dream of God’s most devoted adherents: “One thing I ask of the Lord … to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord … (verse 4).”
Not only does this verse challenge us to pursue our own relationship with God, but it also calls upon us to consider how we want to spend the “days of our lives.”
Maimonides, in his code on repentance (chapter 3, halacha 4), explains that the shofar blast ought to rouse us from our “slumber” to “inspect our deeds, repent and remember our Creator.”
With our busy lives, between work, family and our personal pursuits, it’s easy to lose track of our priorities and our most precious commodity: time. Perhaps more than ever in history, we have the luxury of deciding how we want to spend our time. Automation and modern conveniences have allowed us to allocate our time to recreational and avocational pursuits more so than ever before. Furthermore, technology and media are more appealing and alluring than ever, often drawing us in as a way to “spend” or “kill” time. With the multitude of ways to spend our time (and with life expectancy increasing), has time’s value depreciated?
Psalm 90, recited on Shabbat and holidays, emphasizes the fact that as humans we are bound by time. It relays, rather somberly, “The span of our life is 70 years, or, given strength, 80 years … (verse 10)” and reflects that if only God would “teach us to count our days, that we may obtain a wise heart.”
The High Holidays remind us that we ought to count our days so that we may use them wisely. As any young person has heard and any maturing person has experienced, the sense of time passing increases as we age. And as we age, the High Holidays seem to approach with greater rapidity.
That we are bound by time, a beginning and end, is a sobering thought, but it is also empowering. This High Holiday season, when you hear the rousing pitch of the shofar blasts, consider that there are many things in your life you simply can’t control; mortality is one of them. But what you do with the time you have, how you spend “the days of your lives” is up to you.
Rabbi Azaryah Cohen is head of school at Frankel Jewish Academy.
