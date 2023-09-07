How we can take personal stock with mindfulness.
In the weeks leading up to the Jewish High Holidays and, of course, during the High Holidays themselves, introspection and taking personal stock are top of mind.
Elul, the Hebrew month preceding Rosh Hashanah, serves as a period of personal reflection and repentance. Then, of course, there’s Rosh Hashanah. While the holiday is a time of sweet celebration and welcoming the new year, it can also be a somber time as we reflect upon the past year, our actions and our goals for the future.
Lastly comes Yom Kippur itself, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar year when we ask God for forgiveness. Many of us will inevitably be taking some form of personal stock during this time, but the question is, how can we do so with self-compassion?
Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen has a few ideas.
Finding Time to Reflect
The first step: taking time for yourself. “The first thing I do during the holidays, and especially as we get close to Elul, is I start reading a lot,” Dahlen says. “Not just novels or nonfiction that I usually read throughout the year, but Jewish and spiritual books.”
One book in particular, This Is Real And You Are Completely Unprepared, by Rabbi Alan Lew sets up the expectation that going into Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur can be a very heavy period.
“It’s incredibly powerful emotionally, psychologically and metaphysically,” Dahlen explains. “As much as you want to prepare for the High Holidays, there’s also life.”
The famous saying “life happens” could never be more true at this time. “There’s a great Yiddish mantra that you can make plans, but God is going to laugh at you making plans,” Dahlen says, “because the unexpected happens.”
So, if planning for the right balance of introspection during the High Holidays may not always work out the way that we want it to, what can we do instead?
Practicing mindfulness, Dahlen says, is one way to help people stay in the moment — and go with the flow of their own thoughts, regardless of which direction life may take.
“It doesn’t have to be a traditional Eastern mindfulness training,” Dahlen explains. “It can be taking a walk in some beautiful nature preserve or just strolling through your neighborhood.” Anything, he says, where you can think clearly without distraction.
Forgiving Ourselves
The final piece of the puzzle: asking forgiveness from not just God and those we have wronged, but also ourselves — which is where self-compassion shines through.
“We spend so much time focusing on the things and the people we’ve wronged that we neglect one of the most important pieces,” Dahlen says, “which is asking forgiveness from ourselves.”
Dahlen says humans by nature can be “incredibly harsh, judgmental and cruel” to themselves. “We can be really relentless and unforgiving,” he says.
A key part of this time is admitting when we’ve been unfair to ourselves. “This isn’t to let ourselves off the hook for things we’ve done wrong, but it’s to also say, ‘My own worst enemy would not have treated me the way that I treated myself,’” Dahlen explains.
This piece of the puzzle, he says, is frequently lost during the High Holidays. “It’s a big piece that often gets overlooked.”
Passion, compassion and patience. These components are all critical to think about as we reflect during and leading up to the High Holidays. Dahlen, a father to young children, likens a phrase related to parenting to that of the High Holidays.
“Instead of expecting your kid to be perfect, appreciate that your kid is great.
“We’re often trying to think of where the flaws are, the things that are going wrong instead of looking at the beautiful things that are actually really good and blessings in our lives,” Dahlen describes.
That’s why while we do our “personal accounting,” we also need to remember to be realistic, appreciative and grateful of the blessings we have — instead of focusing too intently on bettering ourselves for the new year.
However, Dahlen cautions not to get frustrated if adopting this mindset doesn’t stick right away. “We are creatures of habit,” he says, “and any habit is going to take a while. [Change] won’t happen overnight, and it has to be meaningful.
“My advice is to start with something simple,” Dahlen adds. “Try to incorporate mindfulness and gratitude into every day and make it something you can hold onto.”
