Shofar Factory Festival on September 10

Young and old alike will be fascinated and entertained at this year’s Shofar Factory Festival.
Set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-4 p.m., at the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center or The J, the Sherrill Berman Shofar Factory Festival features fun activities combined with creative, educational art, delicious food, music and a mitzvah kindness project.
At the event, you’ll see an extensive collection of exotic animal horns and learn which can be used as shofars. You can carve and drill your own kosher-to-use shofar, go back in time by riding on a camel just as they did in biblical days, make a Rosh Hashanah challah to take home and bake, learn how honey is made from a beekeeper, use a quill to write your name on parchment with the assistance of a scribe, and challenge yourself to climbing a 30-foot rock wall “Mt. Sinai”. There will be delicious food for purchase provided by Chef Cari’s Kosher food truck.
Families are encouraged to do a mitzvah project together by helping to pack personal holiday gift packages to be distributed to local seniors. This project is sponsored by the Ethel Hyman and Rose Kaplan Foundation.
There is no charge for admission and most of the activities/crafts. Shofar making is $10, and camel rides are $5.
Walk-ins are welcome but those that register in advance will bypass the entrance lines.
This event is brought to you by Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield and the Sherrill Berman Art Education Fund.
For more information and to register, visit www.ShofarFactoryFestival.com or email shneurs@gmail.com.
