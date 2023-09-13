Why we need honeybees to enjoy a beloved Rosh Hashanah dish.
With the sweetness of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, comes one beloved dish: apples and honey. It’s hard to separate the two. Chances are your Rosh Hashanah table has been adorned with a beautiful tray of sliced apples to dip into a bowl of honey.
While the extra sweetness symbolizes hope for a sweet year ahead, it’s important to remember the little critters that are responsible for our enjoyment of honey.
Honey is created by honeybees, who collect nectar and pollen from flowers to create the food that they ultimately survive on (and allow us to savor during Rosh Hashanah).
“Honeybees go from flower to flower to collect the nectar and pollen to feed their hive,” explains Josh Gordon, Yad Ezra’s Giving Gardens manager. “In that process, they’re bringing pollen to different flowers to help make sure those seeds are fruitful and fertile.”
There may be some 20,000 different species of bees in the world, but only honeybees can make the kind of honey that human beings can eat (and, they play a huge role in keeping fruit and vegetable plants healthy).
Without this critical population, honey wouldn’t be such a sweet part of our lives and our holiday celebrations; yet honeybees are often overlooked for their role in our food cycle.
Maintaining Food Sources
Luckily, honeybees — which are native to Europe, are quite common in Michigan.
While honeybees are attracted to popular garden flowers such as black-eyed susan or purple coneflower, they’re also attracted to flowers that many people get rid of, including dandelions and clovers — both of which are essential to the honeybee population.
For Adamah program director Carly Sugar, who has studied beekeeping and keeping honeybees since 2016, she cautions people about the surprising effects of removing these flowers (typically viewed as unwanted “weeds”) from their gardens.
“Dandelions are one of the earliest flowering plants and one of the earliest food sources for honeybees,” she says, “especially after a long winter of depleting their stores.”
Lawns are important to many Metro Detroiters, especially since we’re lucky enough to live in such a lush and green region, but conventional pesticides and herbicides used to treat lawns can also be harmful to the local honeybee population, Sugar explains.
Cleaning up brush and leaves, she adds, also removes some of the honeybees’ natural habitat from their food source (in addition to impacting other common pollinators).
The Importance of Green Spaces
While not all Michiganders may be eager to give up cleaning leaves or dandelions from their property, there are other steps the Jewish community can take to support local honeybees. The biggest of which, Sugar explains, is being aware of climate change.
“One of the things I’ve been most struck by in the past few years is that weather events have become more and more intense,” she says. “We think about how climate change is [influencing those events] and impacting the honeybee population.”
For example, if there’s a drought, flowers that honeybees pollinate on may dry out, which then dries up the nectar and leaves honeybees without that food source for a week or two. Similarly, if there’s a big rain event with torrential downpour for days, honeybees aren’t able to fly and gather their food, causing them to eat their supply.
Sugar says that Michigan’s recently warmer winters also affect the honeybee population. As these bees wake up on a particularly warm winter day, they may begin to eat their honey store, not leaving them with enough to make it through the rest of the cold winter as the deep freeze inevitably returns.
Thanks to the prevalence of orchards and local farms, honeybees are a common sight in Michigan. Many farmers also keep honeybees onsite to help their plants thrive. Yet these benefits are only possible for future generations if today’s generation remains vigilant and mindful of climate change, and takes steps to help reduce impact.
Planting flowering plants on your property that honeybees are attracted to can be a great first step (Giving Gardens, for example, fills the ends of their garden beds with flowers that bees are attracted to, Gordon says).
Participating in greening events (often hosted by Adamah) to plant more trees can also be highly effective in maintaining the green spaces that honeybees need to survive.
“Greening properties can increase the biodiversity of the region,” Sugar says. “The more variety of plants that are growing in a region, the more coverage bees have throughout the season in terms of food source.”
