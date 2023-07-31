New Energy at Temple Shir Shalom

From humble beginnings to exciting expansion, Temple Shir Shalom looks to the future.

West Bloomfield’s Temple Shir Shalom was founded by Rabbi Dannel I. Schwartz in 1988 with just 30 families in a converted office building on Maple Road. The synagogue, now with more than 900 families, is expanding its facilities with an eye to the future.

Schwartz founded the Reform congregation after leaving a position at Bloomfield Township’s Temple Beth El at the end of 1987. Shir Shalom’s 30 founding families, who had been Temple Beth El members, followed Schwartz after his departure in hopes he would start a new synagogue.

Within three months of its founding, Shir Shalom had grown to almost 500 families. They had already outgrown the converted office building they were renovating and had to rent space in West Bloomfield High School for High Holiday services.

Architects Ken Neumann and Joel Smith translated the congregation’s mission and the vision of Schwartz into brick and mortar, beginning construction of Shir Shalom’s current home on Walnut Lake Road in August 1994, moving into the facility in August 1995, where they’ve been able to accomplish the traditional three-fold purpose of the synagogue ever since: a house of study, a house of prayer and a house of meeting designed to share Shir Shalom’s warmth of heart and spirit. Every architectural detail within the public spaces of Shir Shalom was inspired by the meaning and design of the Torah.

Thirty-five years after its founding, Shir Shalom, which means “Song of Peace,” strives to create a welcoming, warm and inclusive community that honors the traditions of Judaism. Shir Shalom also embraces the innovative principles of the Reform movement so that every member can engage in Jewish life in an environment that prioritizes learning, spiritual growth, acts of loving kindness, social action and meaningful opportunities for personal connection to the Jewish community and the State of Israel.

Rabbi Michael Moskowitz arrived at Shir Shalom in 1995 as the current building was being constructed.

“From day one, one thing I appreciated seeing in the mission statement was the idea of inclusion. Everyone has a voice; everyone has something to offer; everyone is valued here,” Moskowitz said.

Rabbi Daniel A. Schwartz and Cantor Penny Steyer are also integral parts of Shir Shalom’s clergy.

The temple hosts many special events and programs, including interactive holiday services, themed and outdoor Shabbat services, a variety of adult education opportunities as well as community-building and charitable activities.

Shir Shalom’s Learning Center Preschool provides individualized, developmental, relationship-based Jewish education for families with children ages 2½ to 5.

SHORESH (Shir Shalom’s Religious School) offers a comprehensive Hebrew and Judaic education for children in preschool through high school. SHORESH utilizes a “camp model,” striving to make Sunday school like Jewish summer camp.

Looking to the Future

A major part of Shir Shalom’s future is Project All Together, a multimillion-dollar expansion that will create multi-purpose spaces for programming and services both inside and outside the temple walls.

The expansion will bring Shir Shalom’s preschool on-site, which means all of Shir Shalom’s children, religious school students included, will be under one roof. Shir Shalom had previously rented space at Adat Shalom Synagogue for its preschool.

Also part of the plan is a renovated social hall, a new studio/adult learning space to enhance Shir Shalom’s virtual connections, a second sacred space allowing for b’nai mitzvah and congregational services to happen simultaneously, new multi-use outdoor spaces and a patio and pavilion area.

Construction is in progress, and the Shir Shalom community is excited. The plan is for everything to be ready by the new year.

“It’s bringing new energy to us,” Moskowitz said. “Everything is getting refreshed.”

It was always envisioned that the building Shir Shalom moved into in 1995 was Phase One. There were already sketches of Phase Two at that point.

“We knew we never had enough room for all the things we’ve wanted to do here,” Moskowitz said. “As we’ve grown, and as we’ve strengthened our community, this opportunity has come to fruition.”

Now Rabbi Emeritus Dannel Schwartz is proud to witness Shir Shalom’s expansion. A mission-driven, post-denominational congregation is what was needed in Detroit around the time of Shir Shalom’s creation, Schwartz says, and the continued growth shows there’s still something to that.

“During the pandemic, a lot of congregations lost members, but we gained them. We’re not just a service station; we’re a meaningful place in people’s lives,” Schwartz said. “The rabbis really care, and they’re attentive to their roles as not merely a rabbi, but as a friend. I think Rabbi Moskowitz and Rabbi Schwartz have made that a part of their being.”

Shir Shalom represents a cross section of the Jewish world, and even at 900+ families, the congregation prides itself on being intimate.

“I think we’ve held true to our mission, from what Rabbi Dannel Schwartz envisioned and what 30 families hoped for when they first came to him and said we want you as our rabbi,” Moskowitz said.

“People being connected to one another, caring for each other and engaging through relationships. I think that’s really what has helped us succeed 35 years later.”

Photos courtesy of Shir Shalom