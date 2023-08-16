Parshat Shoftim: Deuteronomy 16:18-21:9; Isaiah 51:12-52:12.
A central theme that runs through the Torah portion of Shoftim is the concept of leadership.
It begins by instructing us to install fair and just judges and officers throughout all our cities. It speaks of an era when there will be a king who will preside as monarch over the people, and it talks of a prophet leader who will guide the people by the word of God.
There will be a Supreme Court, the Sanhedrin, the highest court in the land, which will have the final say in interpreting the law. The Torah emphasizes the importance of leadership and stresses how good leaders will impact the overall well-being of the nation.
Rabbi Yitzchak Hutner was a great, very brilliant rabbi of the last generation. He had many students. One moved to a part of the country with a very small Jewish population and set to work to strengthen the community and arduously expand it.
He kept up a relationship with Rabbi Hutner, and they would regularly correspond. In one exchange, Rabbi Hutner wrote that a leader of the Jewish people must be like the town clock, which for many centuries had always stood tall in the center of town on a high base. The clock should be visible from any point guaranteeing knowledge of the time of day. If it were to be within everyone’s reach, then each would look at his or her individual timepiece and notice that the town clock may not exactly match up.
When the people notice that the town clock is running a few minutes slower or faster than their personal watches, they’d want to reach out and adjust the big clock to match their own. Out of reach, high up, people can’t change it to sync with their own. Instead, they’d have to change their watches to match the town’s clock.
When one is in a leadership position, says Rabbi Hutner, they are on a pedestal for everyone to see. They are meant to model good and ethical behavior. That’s the first way in which a leader is like the town clock; a visible figurehead. On a deeper level, a leader must have an unwavering internal moral compass that is set in the right direction. It must point to what is correct and good without being influenced by what the masses want.
Public opinion should not affect decisions of a leader. The people are meant to follow his or her lead, matching their compass to the leader’s, not the other way around. A leader must be fearless in doing what is right and just, regardless of what people may say or think.
Rabbi Chaim Fink is a rabbi and educator at Detroit Partners in Torah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.