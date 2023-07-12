Parshat Mattot/Massei: Numbers 30:2-36:13; Jeremiah 2:4-28, 3:4.

This week’s portion of Mattot discusses the war that the Jewish nation waged against Moav, whose women played a major rule in enticing Jewish men to sin.

When the Jewish soldiers returned from battle, Moses rebuked them for not following some of his instructions. While for most people such a display of anger would not be excessive, for Moses, the holiest man who ever lived, it was deemed inappropriate. The Talmud relates that when Moses “entered the realm of anger he also entered the realm of forgetfulness.”

A foundational tenet of Torah Judaism is belief in Divine Providence. According to the Talmud, “Everything is determined by Hashem aside from fear of Hashem.” The material components of life, our financial and health situations, our spouses, where we will live — these are all preordained. Only ethical and spiritual decisions are in our own hands. Whether you fall down the stairs and break an arm or win a million dollars in the lottery, that was ordained from Above. How you react when that happens is in your realm of choice.

Anger is a result of unhappiness with one’s material wellbeing. It could be due to a business deal that went sour, a decline in the market, a serious health issue. To overcome anger, reflect on the fact that all our challenges in life are placed before us by the Creator of the universe. The Chassidic masters cite passages from Tanach that even when one is hurt by another person, the attitude of the victim should be that this was bashert (preordained from Above). The Zohar extols Joseph who never sought revenge against his brothers for kidnapping and selling him. Joseph understood that it was all orchestrated by Hashem for him to prepare Egypt for upcoming drought and famine and to bring the Jewish nation down to Egypt.

When one meditates on these ideas and lives by these principles, there is no place for anger in his life. Anger, however, is a subtle sign that he rejects Divine Providence. Hence the comparison of anger to idolatry.

This week’s second Torah portion, Massei, details the 42 journeys that the Jewish nation made between leaving Egypt and arriving at the Jordan River, the eastern border of Israel. The holy Baal Shem Tov asserts that we all embark on 42 journeys during our lifetimes. These “journeys” refer to challenges that the Almighty places before us.

This Shabbat, when we complete the Book of Numbers, is called Shabbat Chazak. There is a custom that upon the completion of reading an entire book of the Torah, the congregation rises and proclaims Chazak, Chazak Venischazek. Strength! Strength! May we be strengthened!”

May we all be blessed with the strength to complete our challenges in life successfully and without anger.

Rabbi Elimelech Silberberg is a rabbi at Tugman Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield.