Parshat Ki Tetze: Deuteronomy 21:10-25:19; Isaiah 54:1-10.
The ancient world of the Torah addresses a society starkly different from ours. Nevertheless, what I often find is that despite the many differences, there are also many similarities. Perhaps that is because people are people, whether they lived in the ancient Near East thousands of years ago, or they live nearby in the 21st century. In examining parshat Ki Tetze, we find an example of this.
The Torah teaches, “You shall not abuse a needy and destitute laborer, whether a fellow countryman or a stranger in one of the communities of your land.” (Deuteronomy 24:14) This verse finds good company among the many ethical precepts in this parshah, which emphasize ethical behavior in society. Ki Tetze sets the bar for treatment of workers, fairness in business generally, lending and borrowing money as well as the inequities that can arise from differences in wealth and power.
This prohibition on abusing the poor laborer has a strong resonance in the 21st century. Throughout the Torah, we find a variety of laws that show concern for the ger as it does in this verse as well. Ger has a variety of meanings. Often, our rabbis understood ger to refer to a convert. Many commentaries say this is how it should be defined here as well. If so, our verse would be telling us that people who convert to join the Jewish community need an extra bit of protection in the workplace.
However, I tend to believe that the Torah was thinking more broadly here. Ger can also mean stranger or foreigner. If that is the Torah’s intention here, it would seem to be saying that society needs to provide protection for foreign workers who would be vulnerable to bad treatment by some employers.
It is easy to understand why foreign workers would need to be highlighted for additional protection. Far from home, perhaps not knowing the language of the land well (or at all), foreign workers are missing the support of family and knowledge of society as they try to earn a living. We should remember, the workers the Torah has in mind are not engineers coming to the U.S. for specialized work after extensive training (although there are challenges in this as well). We are talking about impoverished individuals who must not be able to earn enough for them to survive back home due to drought or famine.
Just as in the ancient world, there are many migrant workers today — hundreds of thousands of them throughout the world. Of course, the United States is home to many thousands of migrant workers as well. The Torah recognizes the vulnerable state of migrant workers and encourages us across the generations to be sensitive to them. The Torah demands that we create a society that demands fairness for citizen and stranger alike.
Rabbi Steven Rubenstein is rabbi of Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield.
