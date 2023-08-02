Parshat Ekev: Deuteronomy 7:12-11:25; Isaiah 49:14-51:3.
The aftermath of Tisha b’Av always feels somewhat counterintuitive. After mourning the loss of our Temples, we feel the void of our personal and communal Judaism; and we go right back to the routines of our exilic lives. We return to our morning runs, our coffee breaks, our usual entertainment; and we move on from the mourning, despite the fact that nothing has filled that void.
While we continue to mention and yearn for the rebuilding of Yerushalayim every day, multiple times a day in different prayers, the pain and discomfort of the Tisha b’Av has somehow dissipated.
Rashi (Devarim 7:12) comments on the beginning words of the parshah that Hashem is specifically asking us to take care of the “easy mitzvot,” those which some people “trample upon with their heels” (hence the word Ekev). The Sfas Emes extends this analogy to the entire body. There are mitzvot that correlate to the head, which people consider as the most weighty of obligations. There are mitzvot of the heart or other limbs, which are important to people, albeit less so than those of the head. And then there are the mitzvot of the heel, which are the least significant to people. And yet, explains the Sfas Emes, we also know that the heel is that with which we create our foundation, which allows us to stand upright. It is with these “insignificant” mitzvot that we establish our true Jewish identity.
And so it is in most areas of life. We often invest much of our energy in big activities, the momentous occasions. But if we think about how much more time we spend in the day-to-day interactions, the everyday routine of life, what we realize is that who we are is truly determined in those “insignificant” moments: in the greetings to our co-workers, in the patience with our children, with the thoughtful gesture for our spouses and with our daily prayers and blessings.
Perhaps our shift from Tisha b’Av back to our routines is not a neglect for the cavernous void of the Temple, but instead a recognition that, if we don’t have the big stuff, then it’s our responsibility to make the most of the small stuff.
If we are yet to merit the experience of three pilgrimages to Yerushalayim, of the Yom Kippur service or the Sukkot celebrations, then we must set our sights on the smaller activities that we still can achieve. We will continue to recall the loss of our Temple, but we will do what we can to bring it back, by focusing on building our foundation — its foundation — through the “smaller” deeds of everyday life.
Once we appreciate the importance of the small stuff, we’ll then realize that they are really the big stuff.
Rabbi Shaya Katz is rabbi of Young Israel of Oak Park.
