Parshat Chukat/Balak: Numbers 19:1-25:9; Micah 5:6-6:8.

On this upcoming Shabbat, we read two parshiyot — Chukat and Balak. These parshiyot are two of the 14 that may be paired together in any given year. In fact, when the second day of Shavuot in the diaspora falls on Shabbat, as it did this year, Chukat and Balak are always read together on Shabbat.

Parshah Chukat contains the laws of the red heifer, the most incomprehensible laws in all the Torah. Following the death of Moses’ and Aaron’s sister, Miriam, the Israelites find themselves without water and complain to Moses and Aaron. We read the iconic story of Moses hitting the rock, instead of speaking to it as God commanded, to bring forth water; this act eventually prevents Moses and Aaron from entering the land of Israel. Aaron dies toward the end of the parshah.

In parshah Balak, Balaam is asked by the King of Moab to curse the Israelites. After a strange episode in which Balaam is berated by his donkey who sees an angel that God sends their way, Balaam utters blessings, instead of curses, for the Israelites.

There has been much commentary written over the years about why Moshe struck the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded. Why was this the moment when Moshe defied God? After all, Moses obeyed all of God’s commandments when leading the Israelites out of Egypt — a far greater and arduous task. What was it about the simple directive to speak to a rock that caused Moshe to react with such uncharacteristic anger?

The answer, in my opinion, is simple. It was pure grief over the loss of his sister. Miriam had just died and the ongoing complaints by the Israelites was Moses’s first test without her. Not only did Moses lose his sister and the individual who protected him as a baby in a pitched basket that floated down the river, he lost his best friend and confidante. Miriam was likely the source of his emotional stability and when she was no longer there, Moses could no longer cope with a crisis as he had done until then.

It is important for us all to remember that even the greatest of leaders, like Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses our Teacher) are human — with strengths, flaws, feelings and insecurities.

Leaders cannot lead alone and need friends and confidantes on whom to rely. Miriam was that person for Moses.

Dr. Darin Katz is head of school at Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit in Farmington Hills.