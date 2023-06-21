Parshat Korach: Numbers 16:1-18:32; I Samuel 11:14-12:22.

Korach is not only a story about rebellion; for present-day readers in particular, the story is also about the complicated relationship between the Jewish ideal of chosenness and an exaggerated sense of entitlement.

At the heart of Korach’s dissent is what he claims to be the unfair selection of Moses and Aaron to unique positions of prominence and authority. “You have gone too far,” Korach protests to Moses and Aaron, “The entire congregation of Israel, they are holy with God in their midst; why then do you raise yourselves above God’s people?”

At first glance, his claim seems to be a reasonable challenge to established leadership. Korach purports to be a populist protestor, speaking in the name of rank-and-file Israelites against the usurping of political and theological leadership and power by a single elite family.

Korach is apparently not aware that the heart and soul of God’s relationship with the Children of Israel has been elevating divinely chosen individuals Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Judah, and finally Moses and Aaron to the very sort of prominence that Korach now challenges. He fails to recognize a central pillar of meritocracy: Not everyone is equally suited to do everything, and so not everyone gets to do whatever they feel they deserve.

Korach is not interested in elevating the entire people of Israel to the level of Moses and Aaron, but only himself. As much as Korach tries to mask a sense of entitlement by speaking in populist terms “we are all holy,” the claim of elitism that he slings at Moses and Aaron is driven by selfish aims. He is the proverbial elitist who feels entitled to replace those he decries as entitled elitists.

As ignoble as Korach’s self-serving claims are, even more cringe-worthy is the fact that others bought what he was peddling and followed him, due in no small part to Korach stoking the fear and uncertainty born of the precariousness of the moment. As Nachmanides explained, Korach put up with the high office filled by Aaron and Moses’ accolades until, following a series of crises that included the death of Miriam, the catastrophe of the spies, and the punishment of 40 additional years of wandering he found opportunity to start his mutiny, hence his reference to Moses bringing the people to die in the wilderness.

Korach’s self-serving, manipulative campaign for leadership is the polar opposite of Moses’ humility. Moses refuses leadership even when offered by God; Korach demands it even when no one else thought he was worthy of it. His was truly the quintessential dispute that was not for the sake of heaven but only for the sake of one man with a tragically exaggerated self-image.

Dr. Howard N. Lupovitch is an associate professor of history at Wayne State University and director of WSU’s Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies.