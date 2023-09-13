Parshat Rosh Hashanah: Genesis 21:1-34; Numbers 29:1-6; I Samuel 1:1-2:10.
The reading for Rosh Hashanah is puzzling. We could logically read the opening chapter of the Torah, the Creation Story, since Rosh Hashanah celebrates the birthday of the world; and the letters of the Torah’s first Hebrew word, Bereshit, can be rearranged to read aleph b’tishre, or “the first of Tishre,” which is indeed the date of our Jewish new year.
So, why do we read about Abraham, specifically his attempt to carry out God’s command to kill his son Isaac?
Maybe because this is a story of God testing Abraham’s faith. Perhaps we are to think about the ways that God tests us and work toward being as courageous and faithful as the Father of the Jewish people.
Others like reading about Abraham on Rosh Hashanah because he is the ultimate Jewish individualist; religion was a matter of personal choice and expression.
However, rabbinic tradition and a close reading of the Torah reflect that every choice Abraham makes as an individual has immediate effects on others.
Take Isaac, for example. Though the Torah doesn’t shed much light on his character, Midrash Tanchuma (9th century C.E.) invites us inside Isaac’s mind with the following story:
On his way to be sacrificed, when told by others that this journey might end in his death, Isaac replies: “I will not disregard the will of my Creator.” In other words, Isaac appears to be his father’s son.
A close reading reveals that Isaac’s relationship with his father is not so simple. When the story concludes, and God stops Abraham from actually killing Isaac, we read: “Abraham then returned to his servants.” As we wonder where Isaac is, we can well imagine that Abraham’s act of faith has consequences in his household.
Then there is Sarah, Abraham’s wife and Isaac’s mother. Though Sarah doesn’t appear in the words of Genesis 22, her presence is felt by further words of Midrash Tanchuma Vayera 22:
As Abraham is deciding how to carry out God’s commandment to sacrifice Isaac, he asks himself: What shall I do? If I tell Sarah about it, what may happen? … How disturbed would she become if she heard something so shocking ? If I tell her nothing and simply steal him away when she is not looking, she will kill herself.
Abraham’s concern about Sarah’s emotional strength turns out to be well-founded. As the Akedah story closes, we learn that Sarah has died.
Abraham, a man of the highest order of faith in God, cannot act alone without impacting those around him.
Appropriately, on Rosh Hashanah, in the spirit of Abraham, each of us is judged, both as an individual and as a member of the community. May we be successful in both roles.
Rabbi Elliot Pachter is the rabbinic adviser at the Frankel Jewish Academy, and rabbi emeritus at Congregation B’nai Moshe, both in West Bloomfield.
