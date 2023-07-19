Parshat D’varim: Deuteronomy 1:1-3:22; Isaiah 1:1-27.

This week we begin reading the fifth book of the Torah, D’varim/Deuteronomy. This book is affectionately known as “The Torah’s Sequel” because the entire book is Moses repeating to the Jewish people the story of their exodus from Egypt and 40-year journey through the desert.

Moses opens his narrative with the story of the spies.

When you compare Moses’ narrative to the original story, he changes a few aspects. Here, Moses credits the people with the idea of sending spies, “You all approached me and asked me to send spies.” Previously, in the Book of Numbers, it’s written differently: “(Hashem) spoke to Moses, ‘Send for yourself spies.’”

In addition, in the original story, we find that although the spies did indeed say wonderful things about the land; they also said that the nations living there were invincible and that if the Jewish people were to try to conquer the land, there would be no chance for victory. Here Moses doesn’t mention that. He only relates that the spies gave a positive report. He then goes on to blame the Jewish people. He says, “You did not want to go up to the land … You said, ‘Our brothers have discouraged us.’”

The reason for these differences is Moses wanted to teach the Jewish people a lesson; he wasn’t just reviewing history. He was, in effect, saying to the people, “Don’t try to pass the blame to someone else for your mistakes. You alone are responsible for your actions.” True, Hashem told Moses to send the spies, but Hashem hoped that after all of the miracles the Jews witnessed in Egypt, they would trust Him. It was only because the Jewish people insisted to send the spies, so Hashem said to go ahead.

Moses then went a step further. “Don’t try to pass the blame to the spies either,” he said. True, 10 of them said that victory was impossible; but even that did not remove the people’s freedom of choice. Ultimately, people must choose for themselves what they will do. Therefore, Moses says, you can’t pass the blame; accept the responsibility for this decision, for at the end of the day it was your own choice!

The Lubavitcher Rebbe always spoke that the power of positive is much greater than the negative. We can apply the lesson that Moses taught us, in an even greater extent, to a person who decides to do a good thing. When someone encourages you to do a mitzvah, even though it was not your idea, you get the credit. So please, take responsibility, do a mitzvah and make this world a better place.

Rabbi Schneor Greenberg together with his wife, Estie, run the Chabad Jewish Center of Commerce. He can be reached at rabbi@jewishcommerce.org.