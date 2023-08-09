How can we expect our children to embrace Judaism if they perceive our history and rituals as burdens?
Just two weeks ago, we observed Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar. It is not just one sad day but the culmination of the period, known as the Three Weeks, which began on the 17th of the Hebrew month of Tammuz, which amongst other things is the tragic day Moses shattered the tablets when he saw the nation at the foot of Mount Sinai with the Golden Calf.
During this period, no matter how good our lives might be, we focus on all the tragedies of our history, including the Holocaust and the sadness of living for the last 2,000 years in exile. We must never forget that we are living in a world that is nothing like what it is supposed to be. While we understand the importance of remembering our difficult history, how can we expect our children to have the passion and the desire to “stay in the game?”
This week’s Torah portion gives us an insight into one of the reasons why despite this challenge we have succeeded in being the Eternal Nation and enjoying a unique place in world history with our unparalleled continuity. Seven times in this week’s Torah portion, it emphasizes serving with joy.
The eight days of Sukkot are the culmination of the holiday cycle that starts with Passover when we became a nation. This week’s Torah portion informs us that the theme of those eight days is pure joy, Zeman Simchatenu. Normally, we don’t associate the Temple, the Beit HaMikdash, as a place of celebration; yet, in describing the rituals of Sukkot, the Mishnah says that anyone who did not see the celebration of it in the Temple never truly experienced the pinnacle of true joy.
In just three weeks, we will read in Ki Tavo the Torah warning of the terrible calamities that will befall the nation when they sin. The verse states, “Life will be good, and the people will forget their Creator; they will sin and be punished.” (28:48) The Chasam Sofer interprets this verse homiletically as when that joy of Judaism is missing, it will ultimately lead to our failure as a nation.
When we model the practice of Judaism with joy, our children will want to remain engaged. Only when keeping the traditions, giving charity, Torah study, prayer and communal responsibilities have meaningfulness and are joyful will our children not only connect to but love their Judaism as well, thereby, ensuring our continuity as the Eternal Nation.
Rabbi Tzali Freedman is regional director of Central East NCSY in Southfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.