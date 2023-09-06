Parshat Nitzavim/Vayelekh: Deuteronomy 29:9-31:30; Isaiah 61:10-63-9.
The two most common symbols of Rosh Hashanah are the apple with honey and the shofar. Dipping the apple in sweet honey expresses our hopes for a sweet year, and the arresting sound of the shofar signifies our uneasiness as we wonder what the new year will bring.
Why was the apple specifically chosen for this symbolic role on Rosh Hashanah?
Rabbi Yehoshua Fishman, former principal of Yeshiva Bais Yehudah here in Detroit, explained that we eat apples because of their remarkably large variety. One source I saw says that there are 7,500 different species of apple.
We pray on this holiday not only for ourselves and our community, and not even for the Jewish people, but for all the different species of people. We stand before Hashem as representatives of all humankind, beseeching Him to bless the Earth with peace and prosperity. The apples on our table symbolize our wishes for the innumerable species of humankind for whom we wish a sweet, happy year.
This universalist theme finds expression also in the shofar blowing. Two kinds of sounds are blown with the shofar: 1) the straight teki’a sound, which expresses confidence and triumph; 2) a variety of broken sounds, which resemble weeping: shevarim, teru’a and the shevarim-teru’a combination. Rav Hai Gaon (Babylonia, 10th-11th century) explained that the different kinds of broken sounds represent different types of crying. In ancient times, every community adopted a tradition for which crying sound to blow — the shevarim, teru’a or shevarim-teru’a — but it was later decided to combine these different traditions and to blow all three sounds in every community.
The explanation is that Jews do not cry alone. As we stand in judgment before the Almighty, anxious about the coming year, we cry not just for ourselves, for our family or for our community, but rather for the entire Jewish people and for the entire world. We cry every form of crying that is cried.
As individuals, we cry about our concerns and needs, but also about the very different concerns and needs that other people have. As a community, we cry about the pressing issues and dilemmas that we face, but also about the pressing issues and dilemmas faced by our Jewish brothers and sisters, and by all mankind.
Our shofar blowing on Rosh Hashanah must be a joint prayer, a joint cry. We pray and cry for ourselves, but also for people around the world, no matter where they are, how they live and what difficulties they face. We must all pray and cry together. Just as the apple signifies our hopes for a sweet, blessed year for all humanity, the shofar blasts express the many different forms of pain that exist and our fervent prayer that Hashem heal all wounds of all kinds and bless the entire world with peace, health, joy and prosperity.
Dov Loketch is rabbi of Congregation Agudas Yisrael Mogen Avraham in Southfield.
