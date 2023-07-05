Parshat Pinchas: Numbers 25:10-30:1; Jeremiah 1:1-2:3.

In the Zohar’s commentary on Pinchas we read the following: “Like a rose among thorns, so is my beloved among the daughters.”

The Zohar presents an image of the Divine amidst the complexity of human actions. This imagery encapsulates the tension between the delicate beauty of righteousness and the thorny challenges of zealotry.

Pinchas witnesses an Israelite man publicly engaging in idolatrous acts with a Midianite woman. The Torah tells us, “When Pinchas … saw this, he left the assembly and, taking a spear in his hand, he followed the Israelite man into the chamber and stabbed them both … Then the plague against the Israelites was checked.” (Numbers 25:7-8).

God, at the beginning of our Torah portion, says, “Pinchas has turned away My wrath … by displaying among them his passion for Me …” While his zealousness is rewarded by God and the plague is halted, Pinchas’ actions provoke a critical question: Is zealotry a virtue or a vice?

The Zohar’s allegory of the rose among the thorns reminds us of the complexity in human experience. Pinchas’ actions many have come from a deep-seated love for God and a desire to defend the covenant. However, the thorns surrounding the rose symbolize the potential dangers that lurk within zealotry. If one does not tread carefully, the thorns may overshadow the beauty of our intentions. Perhaps it is because of this delicate balance that God “rewards” Pinchas with His Covenant of Peace and designates him as future high priest. Through this action, God, in essence, removes Pinchas from daily interactions with the people lest his zealotry cause further damage.

The Zohar’s quote should also make us consider that zealotry can be a force for positive change; yet, if unchecked, can devolve into extremism and cause terrible harm. The Talmud says that Pinchas acted without giving the accused a trial and, therefore, Pinchas would have been liable for punishment. The sages were concerned that the thorns of zealotry could easily lead to disaster. Perhaps they were reflecting on the zealots that stoked the rebellion against Rome and later the Bar Kochba rebellion, both leading to devastation for the Jewish people. During those times, the thorns overshadowed the rose.

The Zohar’s quote, likening the Divine Presence to a rose among thorns, urges us to approach zealotry with awareness, discernment and caution. We cannot do away with zealotry; it has always been part of the human experience (whether religious or political). Our challenge is to channel religious fervor through the lens of righteousness and compassion, to create a true Covenant of Peace. In that way we can focus on the beauty of the rose instead of getting pricked by the thorns.

Rabbi Robert Gamer is the rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park.