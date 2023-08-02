Detroit’s bankruptcy was a long time coming.
We just had a rather infamous anniversary. Ten years ago, on July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in American history to declare bankruptcy.
Detroit’s bankruptcy was a long time coming. As early as 1982, Detroit Mayor Coleman Young stated that, if fiscal practices and demographic trends did not change, the city was on a path to bankruptcy. Detroit still had over 1 million citizens at the time.
In the 30 years following Mayor Young’s prediction, Detroit continued to shrink. From a peak of 1.8 million citizens in 1950, it is now 630,000-640,000. Despite the loss of population and businesses, however, Detroit’s government spent well beyond its revenue and borrowed heavily to support services.
Leadership was also clearly lacking. Beyond poor decision-making, there was corruption, and one mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, was forced to resign in 2008.
By July 18, 2013, the city had racked up $18 million in debt that it could not pay. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s appointed emergency manager, Kevin Orr, filed for bankruptcy. The case was handed to now-retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stephen Rhodes.
Whatever happens to the city of Detroit has a huge impact upon our region and state. Take for example, a great article by Keri Guten Cohen, “City on the Edge,” in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Detroit Jewish History. It succinctly summarizes the situation at the time.
Cohen asked five Jewish Detroiters — Jake Cohn, Harriet Saperstein, Jodee Fishman Raines, Zac Berlin and Sharon Luckerman — for their input on the bankruptcy and future of Detroit (Aug. 8, 2013, JN). One is impressed by their love of the city and, moreover, their well-founded optimism for Detroit’s future. This is just one of many good reads in the Archive about the bankruptcy.
Many Metro Detroiters worked to save Detroit. Two Jewish Detroiters played major roles in the city’s climb out of bankruptcy: Former U.S. Detroit District Federal Judge Gerald E. Rosen, who was appointed chief judicial mediator for the bankruptcy case, and legendary Detroit lawyer and booster, the late Eugene Driker. They worked tirelessly to develop partnerships with local people and organizations to solve the problem.
Their leadership resulted in an innovative bankruptcy plan called the “Grand Bargain.” The plan eliminated $7 million in debt, set a framework for a sound budgetary future and saved the Detroit Institute of Arts from a fire sale.
Detroit was given a fiscal rebirth. It was, however, not without some cost for its citizens and the city’s reputation. Detroit pensioners, for example, took reductions in their retirement payments that they have yet to recover. But the physical infrastructure of the city improved dramatically — the lights are on — and Downtown Detroit is now thriving.
In fact, long panned as a Rust-Belt relic, Detroit has seen its reputation as a destination city rebound during the past decade. Downtown, as well as areas like the “Avenue of Fashion” on Livernois at Seven Mile Road, are thriving.
Ten years after the “Grand Bargain,” Detroit’s rejuvenation is still a work in progress. There is still much to do. With hope for the future, like that of the five Jewish Detroiters in “City on the Edge,” and hard work, like that of Rosen and Driker and so many others, Detroit is being remade in front of our eyes.
Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com.
