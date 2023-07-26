One Israeli woman who first made her mark nearly 70 years ago was Ruth Dayan.

We often hear about the men who were instrumental in Israeli history — Herzl, Weizmann, Ben-Gurion and many more. However, we don’t hear as much about significant Israeli women from the past beyond Golda Meir, or perhaps, more recently, Hollywood Star Gal Gadot.

One Israeli woman who first made her mark nearly 70 years ago was Ruth Dayan. I found some very interesting stories about her in the historic pages of the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit.

Ruth (nee Schwartz) Dayan was a sabra born in Haifa in 1917, the daughter of Russian parents who immigrated to what was then part of the Ottoman Empire during the Second Aliyah (1904-1914). The family moved to England in 1919, and then returned to Mandate Palestine when Ruth was 8 years old. Ten years later, she moved to Nahalal where she met her future husband, Moshe Dayan. They married in 1935.

Moshe Dayan was the world-famous Israeli soldier/politician with the iconic eye patch. He lost his left eye in 1941 during World War II fighting with the British army. Dayan was most famous as a leader of Israel Defense Forces during Israel’s War of Independence (1948) and as Minister of Defense during the Six-Day War (1967). But Moshe was not an easy guy to live with. Ruth and Moshe divorced in 1972.

Ruth Dayan was a leader beyond the shadow of her famous husband. In particular, she founded Maskit, Israel’s first fashion house, in 1954. The general Hebrew definition of Maskit is “something small and beautiful,” such as an ornament or figurine.

Maskit featured designs inspired by the cultural heritage of both Israeli Jews and Arabs. Dayan saw that immigrant women brought their skills with handcrafted garments and other items to Israel. She was instrumental in bringing these fashions and handicrafts to a modern market. Along the way, she encouraged women — Jews, Druze, Bedouin, Palestinian and others — to develop their skills and become family providers. By the 1960s, Maskit was a global success.

Dayan was a prominent supporter of peace efforts and charitable causes. She was also a controversial figure because of her connections with Palestinians and her outspoken critiques of certain Israeli — and American — policies. Dayan was never shy with her opinion.

Dayan often visited Detroit to promote Maskit and to support Israel. Her first visit was as the headliner for an Allied Jewish Campaign-Israel Emergency Fund meeting, where she discussed the problems of Jews in the world and Israel (Feb. 26, 1971). On this trip, Dayan also met with Detroit women. See “Mrs. Dayan Inspires AJC Women” (March 12, 1971). In 1975, she made a special appearance on Channel 2 television (Oct. 1975). Dayan also spoke at Adat Shalom and Shaarey Zedek.

Ruth Dayan left an important legacy in Israel as a businesswoman, author and social activist.

She received the Yigal Allon Award, the Israeli Medal of Distinction and an honorary decorate from Ben-Gurion University, to name just a few of her honors. Moreover, Maskit is still in business today.

Upon Ruth Dayan’s passing at the age of 103 in 2021, then Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stated that she was “an outstanding woman and a role model for entrepreneurs, who had a boundless love for this place and its people, whomever they may be.” A fine legacy, indeed.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com.