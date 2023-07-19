A dive into the William David Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History led to some interesting Jewish bakery discoveries.

I recently read that Star Bakery in Oak Park is closing, a century-old business that was founded in 1915. It might be said that Star was a Jewish landmark in our community. Many a Jewish Detroiter bought rye bread, challahs, hamantashen for Purim, rugelach, cakes and many other assorted Jewish-style baked goodies at Star.

The closing of Star Bakery was big news. Alison Schwartz wrote about it in the June 20, 2023, JN. The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Crain’s Detroit Business and local television stations also covered the story. Suffice it to say that the demise of a 100-year-old business is important because an active piece of our collective history is now relegated to memory.

Allan Gale wrote to me, noting that Star Bakery was closing, with a question he asked himself: “I’m trying to remember if there were other Jewish bakeries here when I moved to the area in the late ’70s?”

Allan remembered the Modern Bakery, Mertz Bakery and Miami Bakery, but knew there were more than those three.

So, I decided to research the Star Bakery and Jewish bakeries at-large in Metro Detroit over the past 100 years. A dive into the William David Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History led to some interesting Jewish bakery discoveries.

Star Bakery accounted for the most mentions in the Archive. Beginning in the 1920s, it was cited 539 times, largely for advertisements or entries on lists of donors for community events and organizations. My favorite ad is “Riot at Star Bakery,” which noted a “fabulous variety of goodness,” and included advice from “The Kibitzer” (Dec. 6, 1957, JN).

When Star moved to Oak Park, it became a landmark. Many ads for other businesses stated that they were “next to” or “near” Star Bakery.

I must admit, until this search, I did not know that there was a “Jewish Master Bakers Association of Detroit,” 1920s-1970s. Its 1943 ad lists 22 Jewish bakeries in the city. It also notes there would be “no more sale of sliced bread” or “double wrappings.” Furthermore, although there “may be certain limitations” regarding “variations” of bread, it emphasized that “NO RATIONING OF BREAD IS EXPECTED.” Why? This ad was published in the midst of WWII (Jan. 15, 1943, JN).

While there are no longer 22 kosher and Jewish-style bakeries in Detroit, several are still making bread and goodies today. I know of the Bake Station, Zeman’s, Dakota, the kosher bakery at Grove Kosher Market, Diamond Bakery, the Miami bakery, Modern Bakery (formally the New Modern Bakery) and Zingerman’s Bake House in Ann Arbor. Not to mention kosher baked goods at Meijer stores and that fabulous rye bread at Stage Deli. I’m sure my list may be missing a few stores.

For further reading about the history of Star Bakery and its partner bakery, the Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield, as well as the people behind the scenes, I recommend a fine article published last year by JN’s Esther Allweiss Ingber: “Jewish Bakery Renewal” (Feb. 24, 2022).

To really understand the impact of Jewish bakeries, all you need to see is the JN photo of Molly digging into a cupcake brought by Bruce Weiss from Zeman’s Bakery to Able Abe’s Special Camp for Special Children (Aug. 14, 1998). Molly looks very happy.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives!