The first bonafide “Back to School” ad that I could find was one aimed at Mom.
Since this is the JN’s “Back to School” issue, a long-standing annual feature, I thought I should do my part by presenting some helpful content from the past to properly get the kids ready for school this fall. Using just the search term “back to school,” I found 1,547 pages with relevant content in the JN and Jewish Chronicle in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.
To be sure, not all the mentions in the Archive deal with getting the kids ready for their return to the classroom … and creating some peaceful space for Mom and Dad during the day! Some entries are society news bits regarding college students returning to campus. Others are not about the traditional concept of back to school. For example, an advertisement from the Jan. 25, 1924, Detroit Jewish Chronicle for the Detroit Institute of Technology promoted “practical instruction” in various skills such as pharmacy, business programs and engineering. Perhaps a bit, or maybe, seriously discriminatory by 2023 standards, the ad emphasized “evening classes at the ‘School for Men.’” It had a clip-out coupon for your convenience (convenient if you were a man, I guess).
The first bonafide “Back to School” ad that I could find was one aimed at Mom. Anticipating her “being burdened with extra heavy washings,” the Palace Model Laundry wanted everyone to know that it would be happy to help with washing clothes, especially “until the family settles down to the fall schedule” (Sept. 24, 1925, Chronicle). A very nice offer, indeed (for a fee, of course).
Several other ads stood out from the hundreds of back-to-school pitches. In just one of many ads over the years, United Dairies wanted you to know that “Milk Brings the Family to Attention … with Extra Energy.” This version has an interesting graphic of Dad, Mom and son saluting a bottle of milk while noting that the U.S. needs strong families (Sept. 10, 1943, JN). This ad was published during World War II.
“Young Detroit Goes Back to School” — but apparently not before a trip to Windsor, Ontario. The Boystown Girlstown Youth Center in that city — “Air Conditioned for Your Shopping Comfort” — had all the clothes your kids would ever need for school, from skirts, dresses and sweaters to blazers, shirts and topcoats (Aug. 22, 1947, JN). Of course, closer to home, Hudson’s claimed to send “Them Right Back to School;” Right meaning Hudson-style high fashion, of course (Aug. 20, 1948, JN).
But what about school supplies? No problem, just “Shop Sentry for Mini-Prices on School Supplies.” This Detroit drugstore chain could meet every need, from pencils and crayons to paper and (for teachers, I assume) “100 ct. aspirin” (Sept.1, 1967).
Finally, the JN cover from Aug. 20, 2020, tells another story that parents with school-age kids would just as soon forget. The image of Spiro Farber says it all — he’s wearing a mask because the nation was in the grip of COVID-19 when school began that year. That was a tough, tough “Back to School” year for kids and their parents. Hopefully, one never to be repeated.
The lesson for the day, readers, is a simple one — the JN is there for you when it’s “Back to School” time.
Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.