I decided that, for Rosh Hashanah, I would write about kosher catering.
Now, let me make it clear that I am not trying to insult the cooking skills of any mom or bubbie. But there are times are times when there are too many guests, or unforeseen circumstances, where it’s time to call for back-up; namely, a caterer.
When I read the Quality Kosher Catering menu for the Rosh Hashanah in a recent issue of the JN, two ideas came to mind. My first thought: I was hungry, indeed, very hungry after reading about short ribs, and brisket, kugels, kreplach, cakes, lemon bars and apple pie.
As I dreamed about glorious munching, I had a second thought. I wondered what I would find about kosher catering in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.
Beginning in the 1920s, the term “kosher catering” was cited on 5,705 pages of the Archive. Now, while I cannot name all the kosher caterers from the past 100 years, I did find some interesting items.
For example, a Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit (K-COR) ad in the April 7, 1989, JN lists five kosher caterers it supervised at that time: Bloom, Delicate Palate, Jewell, Quality and Sperber North. The ad also had a warning to beware of misleading ads for caterers promoting non-kosher food.
Today, the K-COR website names several caterers it supervises: Bloom’s, Chef Cari Kosher Catering, Dish Kosher Cuisine, Epic Kosher Catering, Prime 10 Catering & Cuisine, Soul Cafe, Spreads Bagels & Cafe and Vera Juice. The website also lists many retail, dining and carryout establishments it certifies. Quality Kosher Catering is now supervised by STAR-K.
I learned some fun catering facts. Local restaurateur Mark Zarkin, owner of Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green, began his career peeling potatoes at age 6 for his Aunt Shirlee at Bloom’s Kosher Catering. Zarkin worked there for several years before graduating from high school and opening his own pizza and pasta shop in Troy (Dec. 24, 2015).
Other stories hold testaments to local kosher caterers. Legendary JN writer Danny Raskin often mentioned caterers such as Bloom and Quality in his weekly columns, a stamp of approval. Perhaps more fitting tributes can be found among the thousands of announcements for community events that touted food catered by Bloom, Quality or other kosher catering houses as a drawing card.
The JN also holds very good information about two longtime kosher caterers that are still thriving in Metro Detroit today: Bloom Kosher Carryout and Catering and Quality Kosher Caterers.
Bloom was established in 1952 by Lil and Harry Bloom near Dexter and Davison avenues. In the early years, it was also known as Mayfair Catering. Their children, Shirlee and Harvey, then went to work with Lil and Harry. Their daughter Cookie continues today. For a nice photo of Shirlee and insight into her menu philosophy, see “Kosher Carry-Out” (Aug. 16, 1994, JN).
Quality Kosher Catering was established as Royal Catering in 1966 by Hungarian immigrant Etta Kohn and her sons, Paul and Tommy. In 1978, Etta and Paul established Quality Kosher Catering, which then catered everything from weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs to campaign events for George Bush and Bill Clinton. “Haute Kosher” is a good article about the late Paul Kohn and his catering style (March 27, 1998). Today, his wife Leah and son Daniel run the company.
The JN also published plenty of kosher catering advertisements over the years. If you aren’t hungry now, you will be after reading about all the kosher catering delicacies in the JN. L’ Shanah Tovah!
Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com.
