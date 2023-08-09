Sue Marx was one of those people that you can honestly identify as a “force of nature.”
Writing a column like this week’s Looking Back is a tough exercise. On one hand, it is a real pleasure and distinct honor to write about an accomplished person from Detroit’s Jewish community, a person who really made an impact with her life. On the other hand, it’s a sad affair because I’m writing about a friend who recently passed away. Very sad, indeed.
The first time I met Sue was when she swept into the Reading Room of the Walter Reuther Library, Wayne State University, one day sometime in the 1980s. I was on duty as reference archivist when I first met this human hurricane. Sue requested to see — perhaps, commanded? — various collections of documents. In addition, the library’s audio-visual department was showing her a host of photos and video footage. Whew!
At first, I will admit, I was a little bit put off by Sue’s rapid-fire requests. She was demanding … but not unfriendly or abusive. Just in a hurry. Sue’s research time was limited, and she had to focus. I soon realized I was engaged with and watching a real master at work.
Sue was an accomplished filmmaker and photographer, largely self-taught, who created wonderful records of the lives of Metro Detroiters, in all their hues and situations, from Detroit Mayor Coleman Young (I’m sure he found his match in Sue!) and Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer (Sue ran his successful campaigns for Michigan Supreme Court Justice) to well-remembered films for the Detroit Zoo and the 1988 Oscar-winning film she made with Pam Conn — Young at Heart.
A full description of Sue’s work would require a tome. I can tell you, however, that she is featured on 232 pages of the JN in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Detroit Jewish History. For a few examples, see “Roll ’Em” (Oct. 16, 1987), “Animal House” (Aug. 18, 1994) and “Up Close and Personal” (Dec. 3, 2009).
I reconnected with Sue in 2015 when I was hired at the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan. There, my sole mission was to collect historical records of the most important people, organizations and events in Michigan history, important histories to be preserved in perpetuity. Sue certainly met that standard, and then some.
Sue introduced me to her basement offices and her legacy in film, photos and documents. It was a wonderful collection, and I gathered 56 boxes of videos, 16mm films and 55GB of digital work for the Bentley Historical Library. The Sue Marx Collection is now preserved and open for research, a fitting tribute to her important role in Michigan History. (bentley.umich.edu/)
The best part of the whole process? Eating Sue’s tuna fish sandwiches and chips for lunch while we had far-ranging conversations about Detroit, Michigan, politics, society and all the prominent people Sue had worked with.
One could always see where Sue’s heart lay. Take the moment she received the Oscar with Conn on national television. Sue yelled, “Hooray for Michigan.”
Sue Marx passed away on July 17 at the age of 92. I will miss her phone calls and her tuna fish sandwiches. She was indeed forever “Young at Heart.” Hooray for Sue!
Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com
