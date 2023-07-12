Ellsberg was responsible for making public in 1971 what are now known as the “Pentagon Papers.”

The subject of classified documents has received a lot of press over the past few months. First and foremost, there is President Donald Trump’s handling, or rather mishandling, of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago retreat. Along the way, a few classified documents were also found at the homes of President Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence. Biden and Pence immediately accepted responsibility and handed the documents to the proper authorities. Stay tuned to see if Trump is innocent or guilty of federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents that should have stayed with the National Archives.

Recently, another story regarding classified documents was revisited in the national media. Daniel Ellsberg passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 92. Ellsberg was responsible for one of the most famous “leaks” of classified documents in U.S. history.

Ellsberg was responsible for making public in 1971 what are now known as the “Pentagon Papers.” This leak of thousands of pages of classified documents exposed many lies that were told to Americans by federal authorities regarding the conduct of the Vietnam War, a war that divided the nation and cost 58,000 American lives.

The Pentagon Papers led to a landmark Supreme Court case that protected freedom of the press, and their release is also considered a steppingstone toward the Watergate scandal (1972-1974) that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Ellsberg had interesting connections to Detroit. He was born in Chicago, the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia. The family moved to Highland Park, Michigan, when he was a young boy. Ellsberg graduated from Bloomfield Hill’s Cranbrook in 1948 and received a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1952. He then studied at Cambridge University in England.

After several educational draft deferments, Ellsberg felt the need to serve his country and joined the U.S. Marines Corps. Afterward, he earned a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard.

Although Ellsberg was actually raised as a Christian Scientist, everyone, including Nixon, assumed he was strictly Jewish. After the Pentagon Papers were exposed, he faced vehement antisemitism. For example, Nixon was recorded saying “You can’t let the Jew [Ellsberg] steal that stuff and get away with it.” Ellsberg later declared that, by Nixon’s and Hitler’s definition, “I was a Jew, and I am a Jew.”

I found just a few mentions of Ellsberg in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. At a Town Hall meeting in Detroit, he spoke about “why he risked prison to try to end the war” (March 15, 1974, JN). An article in the April 5, 2010, issue reviewed a documentary about Ellsberg: The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers. And, in the May 25, 1973, JN, editor Philip Slomovitz wrote about the antisemitism that Ellsberg faced during and after his trial for leaking the papers.

Ellsberg risked his career, prison and infamy for his decision to leak the Pentagon Papers. To some, Ellsberg is a villain. To others, he is a hero. The primary questions seem to be: Are we better off knowing the truth, and when does a citizen need to take a stand despite orders for secrecy? At the very least, perhaps, Ellsberg can be called a person of good conscience.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.