From the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

I read a recent article by Neal Rubin, who was writing about a common plight in modern America. A woman was trying to find someone to take her piano. She’s on a tough path.

First, pianos are heavy and extremely hard to move. Trust me. In my younger days, I helped a friend move a baby grand piano into the lower level of his house. “It’s just a couple of steps down,” he said. It might have been easier to lift the back end of my car or maybe push an elephant out of my way. What a job that was!

More to the point, however, pianos are no longer the popular home essential that they were in the past, especially with the advent of electronic keyboards. From the statistics I found online, sales of acoustic pianos have dramatically declined, from about 277,000 in 1978 to 30,000 in 2021. At the same time, sales of electric pianos reached 240,000, and an amazing 966,000 digital keyboards.

Rubin also cited a fact from American Heritage Magazine — in 1905, there were more pianos and organs in U.S. homes than bathtubs. The point is that, before radios, TV and movie theaters, pianos were a primary form of home entertainment. A search in the William Davidson Digital Archives of Jewish Detroit History supports this conclusion. I found hundreds of piano-related advertisements, offers for piano lessons, and announcements for concerts and performances over the last century.

The undisputed kings of pianos in Detroit were the Grinnell Brothers. The company placed almost weekly advertisements in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and many more in the JN.

Founded in Ann Arbor in 1879 by Ira Grinnell, the company first sold sewing machines. Musical instruments were soon added, along with Ira’s brothers, Clayton and Herbert. The Grinnell Brothers then moved to Ypsilanti, and finally, in 1908, moved into its signature Albert Kahn-designed building on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. It’s still there today.

The Grinnell Brothers began building their own pianos in 1902. They were known for high quality in a variety of styles as the company grew. Grinnell Brothers survived the Depression and flourished until the 1960s. Then the world of home entertainment began to change. The flagship store closed in 1981.

Grinnell Brothers pianos are still made today, however. You can find them at the Steinway Piano Gallery in Commerce Township.

The Grinnell Brothers’ ads really speak to the history of homelife in early Detroit. The early ads told stories of piano joy such as the full-page ad in the Oct. 19, 1917, Chronicle (notice the guy pulling the piano into the room. Superman, no doubt). A 1919 ad touts “With What Gladness a Piano Would be Welcome in YOUR Home,” and in 1926, see “After the Front Door is Locked.” The Grinnell Brothers’ 25th annual sale ad in October 1928 showed that the company was also selling radios and talking machines (yes, I had to look that one up. “Talking machines” are now known as phonographs!).

Although the heyday of pianos as essential home devices may be over, thousands of pianos are still sold each year in Detroit by Evola Music, the Piano Store, Solich Piano, the Steinway Piano Gallery and other shops. Plenty of people still like to play the piano or “tickle the ivories.”

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.