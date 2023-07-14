“We were honored to help,” said Risha B. Ring, Ph.D., then president of JHSM. “It’s our mission to preserve and share Michigan’s rich Jewish history.”

Temple Beth-El (Alpena) President Ken Diamond raised his hand to the largest of the synagogue’s four stained-glass windows. Demonstrating how the colorful panes had bowed with age, Diamond recounted that the Minnesota-based restorers “would heat up the glass and push it back into shape.” The work was nerve-wracking to watch. The end result — covered in new, protective acrylic — was worth it. After 99 years in a 132-year-old building, the windows once again are breathtaking.

Although the congregation had received restoration funds through FEMA’s nonprofit security grant program, the projected costs left a $15,000 shortfall. That’s when Diamond approached JHSM (Jewish Historical Society of Michigan) for help. In a matter of days in February 2022, after a frenzied crowdfunding campaign that brought in donors from across the country, Temple Beth-El had exceeded its fundraising goal.

“We were honored to help,” said Risha B. Ring, Ph.D., then president of JHSM. “It’s our mission to preserve and share Michigan’s rich Jewish history.”

Ring’s daughter, Amy Rothberger, dreamed up a thermometer that measured the online fundraising campaign’s progress.

On Saturday, June 17, Temple Beth-El rededicated the windows. The synagogue building has been used by the congregation continuously since 1891. According to JHSM Executive Director Catherine Cangany, Ph.D., Temple Beth-El is one of a small handful of 19th-century synagogue buildings still in use in Michigan today. Its interior is largely unchanged.

Ring and Cangany were special guests at the dedication Shabbat and luncheon, joining donors and supporters from near and far in celebrating the congregation’s achievement.

Also in attendance were members of the window restoration committee who spearheaded the project, including Deborah Farrar, Kathleen Lutes, Tim Lutes, Cecile Pizer, Nancy Schindler and Diamond.

Visiting Rabbi Ron Reuven Silverman of Temple Israel (DeLand, Florida) marveled at the congregation’s achievement, blessing those “who contributed, worked on, sweated and enlightened this congregation with the beauty of these stained-glass windows … for this generation and future generations of all who pass by and enter.”

Just three hours from Metro Detroit, Temple Beth-El welcomes all to the “sunrise side” of the state. Suggested nearby activities include glass-bottom boat tours operated by the Thunder Bay Maritime Sanctuary and Museum, Art on the Bay (July 15-16), and the Brown Trout Festival (July 14-23).

To learn more about the congregation, plan your visit or share your memories, contact Ken Diamond at TempleBethEl49707@hotmail.com or call the Temple’s hotline and leave a message: (989) 595-3544.