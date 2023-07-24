New Jewish owner adds kosher food, bug-free greens and delicious cholent.

One recent Thursday night, there was an unusual sight at an Oak Park drugstore. To the welcome surprise and delight of the customers, a man and some teenage boys sat on the floor, whipped out a guitar and started “jamming.”

Lately, the Lincoln Rx Pharmacy on the corner of Lincoln and Coolidge in Oak Park, a staple of the community for decades, has been the location for a number of unusual sights!

History

The drug and liquor store has been around since the 1950s and was opened by Julius Passerman, a Jewish fellow from Oak Park. He was proud to be perhaps the first in Michigan to spell out his company name with his phone number: 543-7847 — LI DRUGS.

Julius’ son, Alan, can barely remember life before the store. Alan, 81, a now-retired Commerce Township resident and lifelong member of Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park, said, “I remember building the fixtures in the aisles with my dad before he opened. I was always there working with my father, since about age 12. It was my life for a good many years.”

Alan fondly remembers how they originally just sold “drugs and sundries” and how his greatest pleasure was years later, bringing his own kids to help out in the store. Alan proudly relates how his now-

deceased oldest son Brian was an amputee and volunteer firefighter whose positive attitude and outgoing personality was so noteworthy that store patrons would often bring in their friends to meet him.

Sam Loussia, 70, of Commerce Township took over the store in 1990.

“I had a great relationship with the Jewish community,” said Sam, who is Chaldean. “They’re good people. I was invited to many Jewish weddings, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs … and they came to our weddings and baptisms, everything. When my mother died, some of my Jewish customers got together and planted a tree in Israel in her and my dad’s name. My customers were like my family.”

The grandfather of nine said he made some great memories in his family-run store and often brought in his three kids to help out while they were growing up.

“It’s one of the oldest independent drugstores in Michigan. We knew everyone by name,” said Sam, who retired in 2019 after 31 years.

The Pharmacy

Pharmacist Marwan Isa, 36, of West Bloomfield, also Chaldean, started working at Lincoln Drugs in 2012 and, in 2018, he became the manager. Later that same year, Alan sold Lincoln Drugs to Rite Aid across the street, on Coolidge Highway.

“By then I had a relationship with the customers, and I saw how disappointed they all were, and I decided to do something,” said Marwan, who six months later re-

established a new pharmacy in the store. “Rite Aid had already acquired the name Lincoln Drugs, so I had to change the name slightly.”

That’s when it officially became Lincoln Rx Pharmacy.

Marwan works 10 hours a day, six days a week and said he enjoys every minute. “It’s an icon in the city … a real mom-and-pop store. We’re so different from the big corporate pharmacies. When a customer has trouble with their insurance and needs their medication, we just give it to them, put it on the store charge and figure out the details later,” Marwan said.

They’ve also offered free delivery since long before COVID. “We have a unique relationship with the community. They’re phenomenal and supportive. We really consider them our family.”

New Hands

In October 2021, when Yedidya “Didi” Kleiner, 36, picked up a prescription from the pharmacy, Marwan mentioned there was an opportunity to acquire the liquor store.

“It dawned on me that it could be a good platform with a lot of potential growth for our Detroit community,” said Didi, a father of four who works primarily in real estate investments and moved to Southfield with his wife, Shani, 10 years ago.

His friend Mendel Poss, 34, had recently shared that he was looking for a new business opportunity.

“It happened around the same time, so we made the shidduch,” Didi said. He bought the store in May 2022 and Mendel has been managing the store ever since.

Even under new ownership, the store has the same warm and personal feel it’s always had. It’s still a place everyone seems to know everyone else, where the customers notice and ask after employees when they’re absent. The Chaldean employees love surprising the Jewish customers with a hearty “Good Shabbos!” on Friday afternoons.

Sam still visits every couple of weeks. “I spend two or three hours there, get about 15 hugs, catch up with everyone. I miss them; they miss us, too.”

Adena Barenholtz, who grew up in Oak Park and now lives in Huntington Woods with her husband, Eric, and three kids, remembers how her grandmother used to patronize the store and has enjoyed watching its transition.

“I love how Lincoln Rx has always been a little different. It’s now this great [Israeli] makolet-style market/drugstore … In the past, Lincoln Drugs was like a taste of the Old World, like links to yesteryear — that warm, familial, non-corporate experience has always been there.”

Random Items

It took almost eight months to obtain their liquor license and, after jumping through those legal hula-hoops, Didi and Mendel want to keep their fingers on the pulse of the liquor world and make sure their store shelves are well-stocked.

In February, they attended the Kosher Food and Wine Festival in New York and came back to Metro Detroit with more new wines for the community.

“I’ve recommended different kosher wines to customers who aren’t even Jewish and they’re always coming back for seconds,” said Mendel, who lives in Southfield with his wife, Nechama, and four kids.

Before Purim, the store hosted its first free wine tasting, with representatives from both Royal Wine in New York and the locally owned Regal Wine present. A “massive” 6-foot-long meat board was set up and, over the course of two hours, almost 100 people visited the store and enjoyed the event.

“It was a lot of fun,” Didi said.

Soon after they opened, Yosef Beller approached Didi and Mendel, explained that he’d been selling his triple-washed lettuce online and delivering people’s orders and asked if he could sell it out of the store. They readily agreed.

“That was our first product. It was super random,” said Didi. “We had pharmacy, liquor and lettuce; the combination made no sense!”

They soon branched out and added even more variety to the randomness. These days, there are the many kosher offerings typical of any Jewish takeout store: dips, herrings, kichel, pickles, kugel as well as Shabbat candles and the Jewish News.

The store also carries a number of specialty and boutique items bought in from New York and New Jersey, as well as many locally prepared items. There are candy boards and dried fruit platters created by local businesses. Before Purim, the store sold mishloach manot gift baskets prepared by Potpourri. A selection of fresh challah and babka from Dakota Bread is available on Thursdays and Fridays.

“People really appreciate there’s a place for local vendors. The community likes to support local businesses,” Mendel said.

Every Day a Carnival

These days there’s also a fun, lighthearted atmosphere at Lincoln Rx … and a heavenly aroma reminiscent of a movie theater. The store offers freshly popped popcorn daily.

“It’s the best popcorn in town; no one can resist the smell! There are customers who buy six, seven bags every time they come in,” Mendel said.

In February, a Slurpee machine was added.

Most Jewish of all is the Thursday night cholent, which is, according to Mendel, one of the best cholents he’s ever tasted.

It seems like the community concurs.

“I’m always getting texts on Wednesdays from people making sure, ‘Is there cholent tomorrow?’ Even my wife gets texts!” Mendel said. “Families turn up to buy cholent for supper. They buy multiple bowls at a time. People just love it!”

Lincoln mural

One of the most recognizable parts of the drugstore is the 15-foot-tall mural of Abraham Lincoln painted on the south side of the building.

“President Lincoln is a symbol of freedom — and we’re already on Lincoln Road! It occurred to me we should have a beautiful mural of him on our wall,” said Marwan.

In 2018, he met artist Howard Fridson of Huntington Woods at Chanu-Con, the Chanukah event at Congregation Beth Shalom, and immediately commissioned him for the project. In the summer of 2019, it was completed.

Howard likes to support the store that granted him this opportunity, and it was news to him that the drugstore had changed ownership.

“Recently, I was picking up a few items at Lincoln Rx one Wednesday afternoon. On this particular Wednesday, there were several new faces, and they were wearing yarmulkes! I asked Marwan what was going on. He explained that the business had just been sold,” said Howard, who was then delighted to introduce himself to the friendly newbies. “Best of luck to Mendel and his crew!”

Lincoln Rx is open Monday-Friday from 9-7 and 10-2 on weekends. The liquor and grocery store is open Monday-Thursday 9-10, Friday 9-7, Sunday 10-10 and closed on Shabbat.

More About the Lettuce

When someone buys lettuce from Pure Vegetables, they can be assured they won’t discover any creepy-crawlies hiding in their salad. That’s thanks to Yosef Beller, 31, who started the company that triple washes and checks lettuce, which is sold exclusively out of Lincoln Rx in Oak Park.

Beller had long been involved in hashgacha (rabbinic supervision of designating food kosher) and worked in restaurant kitchens. One of his required tasks was checking vegetables and removing bugs, which are not kosher.

“I realized that it was easy to miss, to be careless. I decided if I was going to do it, I should do it right and I took it on almost as a shlichus [mission],” said Beller, who was born in Israel and moved to Oak Park in 2018 with his wife, Bracha, and two kids.

In March 2022, Beller opened his business, utilizing a specially built kitchen. He buys romaine lettuce heads wholesale and then begins his labor-intensive cleaning routine.

According to Beller, there are two parts to the process: cleaning and checking. He discards the first layer of dirty lettuce and then separates each lettuce leaf, which is washed under the faucet — twice. Next, the leaves soak in a bucket of water mixed with Seventh Generation soap for three minutes. After each lettuce is carefully removed, the water from the bucket is poured over a thrip cloth.

“If there are bugs on the cloth, we know there are still bugs in the lettuce and repeat the process. If there are no bugs in the water, the lettuce is clean,” said Beller.

The lettuce is vacuum packed and can stay fresh up to two weeks.

Beller has found thrips, mites and aphids while washing.

“In my experience, there’s no such thing as no bugs in lettuce — they’re leafy, they grow in the ground and bugs clearly love it,” Beller said. He does not use organic lettuce because there are too many bugs.

Incredibly, this intense cleaning process seems to make the lettuce extra crisp and crunchy.

“I’m always getting compliments on how delicious, fresh and crunchy the lettuce is. It’s good stuff!” he said. “And people love the fact that it’s really bug-free. One guy told me he always checks his lettuce for bugs, even if the package says ‘triple checked’ and he’s always still found bugs. But he told me, ‘I don’t know how you’re doing it, but you really did it — I checked your lettuce and there were no bugs.’”

Beller is busy with his lettuce business all year-round and hires helpers to help him keep up with the demand. He is hoping to expand in the future.

Romaine lettuce bags are sold daily, and on Thursday and Friday at Lincoln Rx, a variety of freshly prepared salads join them. There’s an option of Royal Salad (cabbage), Crunch (which has vegetables and crackers) and Tropical Salad (fruit). Bags of lettuce cost $10.99 each and the salads cost $22.99.

For more information, email purevegetables1@gmail.com.