Gilbert Family Foundation to bring rehab hospital to Detroit and create the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute.
Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, co-founders of the Gilbert Family Foundation, announced on Sept. 6 a historic partnership with Henry Ford Health and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, to bring a 72-bed state-of-the-art physical medicine and rehabilitation facility to Detroit.
The Gilbert Family Foundation also announced the creation of the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute in partnership with Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences.
The construction and operation of these two initiatives will cost an estimated $439 million over 10 years. To bring the projects to life, the Gilbert Family Foundation will contribute nearly $375 million in grant funding.
Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute
“As a wife and a mother, the most important thing to me is the health and safety of my family,” said Jennifer Gilbert. “Unfortunately, health is one of those things that is sometimes out of our control.”
Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disease that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways anywhere in the body. After a short video highlighting the life of their son Nick, who died in May from complications of NF, Jennifer Gilbert said, “Nick always looked on the bright side and inspired all of us. Nick’s fighting spirit is shared with his father. Dan continues to work on his recovery from a stroke in 2019 with the support of our family and his incredible team.
“As I reflect on Nick and Dan’s journeys, I recognize that our family has been privileged to have access to the best care possible,” she added. “This isn’t the reality for most Detroiters. We believed that the people of Detroit deserved better, so we decided to build something better.”
The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute will collaborate with research institutions and researchers from around the world to create novel disease models using organoid technology and other research methodologies. These organoids or “mini organs in a dish” allow researchers to rapidly test potential drug treatments to see the positive and negative impacts of those potential treatments on healthy and unhealthy tissue. The nature of this technology will also allow for more personalized healthcare for Henry Ford Health and NF patients.
This new institute will be housed within Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University’s new research building on Henry Ford Health’s east campus, which is set to open in 2027. The construction of this part of the overall new facility is expected to cost $50 million and will be funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation. Additionally, the foundation has committed $190 million over 10 years to support operations and research.
The Gilbert Family Foundation and sister nonprofit NF Forward have invested nearly $100 million into research to cure neurofibromatosis.
The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute will be the first brick-and-mortar institute solely dedicated to the disease.
“Nick Gilbert, to all those who knew him, was a force of nature,” said Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health. “He was born with a disease that created a lot of obstacles for him, but he always had a smile, never once asking why me or being negative in any way.
“The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute really takes that spirit of innovation, resilience, and it creates this new environment in the city of Detroit that’s going to draw researchers from around the world to be part of finding and accelerating a cure,” he added.
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., said, “The opportunity for our joint research facility is to conjoin the strengths of world-class academia, clinical research and healthcare. As a result of this institutional engagement, Detroit will be known for groundbreaking research and patient care. MSU is proud to be part of bringing these plans to fruition.”
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Henry Ford Health
When Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke in 2019, he said he “sought out the best care in the country and found it in Chicago at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.”
Chicago-based Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the best rehabilitation hospital in the country for 33 consecutive years, will bring more than 70 years of leadership in rehabilitation care and science to the 72-bed, 125,000-square-foot facility, which will occupy three floors of the new Henry Ford Hospital patient tower planned for the corner of West Grand Boulevard and the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit.
“Nearly every family will encounter unexpected health challenges at some point. While our family has faced severe health crises, we have been fortunate to receive some of the best medical and rehabilitative care in the country,” Dan Gilbert, also the founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, said. “Through these investments, we aim to enhance access to that same top-notch care for all Detroiters in times of need.”
The rehabilitation facility will provide inpatient care for those recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other conditions.
In addition to the Detroit-based facility, Henry Ford Health and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab are also planning to expand their partnership to other Henry Ford inpatient rehabilitation facilities across Metro Detroit, including units at its Macomb and Wyandotte hospitals.
The overall construction for the space will cost $179 million, with $119 million coming from the Gilbert Family Foundation and $60 million being financed by Henry Ford Health. It is expected to open in 2029.
“I’m forever grateful to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at Shirley Ryan,” Dan Gilbert said. “However, while there I met many other patients who could not get all the rehabilitative care they needed because their insurance limited the number of hours covered. This is too often the experience for others as well.
“In order for Detroit residents to fully access Shirley Ryan’s services, we’re also establishing a $10 million fund through the Gilbert Family Foundation that will foster an increased access to rehabilitation care for low-income residences,” he added.
The Gilberts said they are proud to work alongside Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University to play a part in bringing both the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute to Detroit.
“These are important resources for Detroiters and residents across the state, and we are hopeful they will attract the brightest minds and most promising research to our rapidly transforming city,” Dan Gilbert said.
