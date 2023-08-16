Keynote speaker Gov. Whitmer spoke exclusively to the JN about a number of topics.
For the first time in decades, Detroit hosted the National Young Leadership Cabinet (NYLC) retreat. The retreat was held from July 31 through Aug. 2. The opening plenary at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit featured speeches from several local and national dignitaries, headlined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
NYLC is Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) premier young leadership development program that inspires the next generation of global Jewish leaders toward philanthropy, communal engagement and activism. Cabinet has molded six decades of Jewish leaders and philanthropists and has more than 4,500 current members and alumni who foster flourishing Jewish communities across North America and around the globe.
Other dignitaries who spoke at the opening plenary include Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of JFNA; and Dennis Bernard, president of the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit and the chair of the Security and Antisemitism Committee of JFNA.
The Detroit retreat attracted nearly 300 people from all over, which Bernard believes says a lot about the city and its Jewish community.
“We are one of the strongest, most dynamic Jewish communities in the country, and we have a large delegation we send to the NYLC every year,” Bernard said. “And I think people are curious about Detroit. You heard that in the governor’s speech; we’re the comeback city, and people like comebacks. People want to see it. It also says a lot about the influence our Cabinet members have within Cabinet across the country.”
Bernard, who invited Whitmer and introduced her at the event, recalls meeting with her a few years ago when she came to his office. The discussion centered on her commitment to the Jewish community.
“I asked her to make sure we maintain the $4 million funding that would come to our Jewish community’s social service agencies. She lied. She turned it into $6 million,” Bernard said. “She has been an incredible friend to our Jewish community — $6 million dollars to our agencies, $15 million for security for our community.”
Annual NYLC retreats elsewhere don’t get the governor of the state to come and speak, Bernard stated.
“It’s (indicative) of the strength of our Jewish community that we could get the governor to do it,” Bernard said. “It’s also (indicative) of our governor who came and did it. She wanted to be there. She is very in tune with our Jewish community.”
One-On-One with Whitmer
After her speech, Gov. Whitmer spoke exclusively to the JN, and said she was “thrilled” to be at the retreat and praised Michigan’s “incredible, strong Jewish community.”
“A lot of members of Cabinet have informed the work we’ve done in Michigan: the actions we’ve taken to support Jewish social services, to ensuring the community is safe when there’s been a rise in antisemitism,” Whitmer said. “But I think hosting Cabinet here is a great opportunity for us to tell our story and also to hopefully get more people to look at Michigan as a potential place to build a life.”
Whitmer’s message to JN readers and Michigan’s Jewish community in the face of the rise in antisemitism is a commitment to the work of making sure every person can live their lives and be safe in their communities across Michigan.
“That’s why these historic dollars that we’re putting in, especially for our Michigan Jewish community, are really important,” Whitmer said. “We’ve seen such a rise in hate speech across the country in the last six to seven years. It’s important that we hold people accountable, that we’ve got clearly defined standards and laws on the books, and that we have the resources to combat that rise. We’re making strides on all those fronts, but there’s always more work to do. And the counsel I get from so many leaders in the community is really important as I set agendas, as I sign policy, bills and budget bills as well.”
As a supporter of the Jewish State of Israel, the JN asked Whitmer for her thoughts on the country’s ongoing, controversial judicial reform and what that could mean for democracy there. Though she’s not often on the national stage dealing with or talking about geopolitical issues, Whitmer says she’s watching what’s going on in Israel with a great deal of concern.
“It is an important democracy, for a lot of reasons, and I’ve got real concerns about what we’re seeing happening,” Whitmer said. “And I watch the protesters, and I’m grateful that so many feel so strongly that they’re willing to raise their voices.”
In 2019, Whitmer’s first overseas trip as governor was to Israel. While there, Whitmer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Israel-based tech NGO Start-Up Nation Central, which connects Israel-based companies with operations in Michigan.
“It was really spectacular,” Whitmer said of the trip. “The convergence of so many different faiths and perspectives is one of the things that makes Israel so important and why we’ve got to watch what’s going on with great concern and fight to make sure it continues to be a democracy.”
Earlier this year, Whitmer hosted a “Freedom Seder” at the governor’s mansion for the second year in a row. The event is organized by the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity and brings together leaders from both communities as a local effort to speak out against bigotry and promote solidarity. Having hosted twice now, Whitmer says she would not yet consider herself a pro at seder hosting, though she plans to continue hosting as long as she’s governor.
“I’ve come to really appreciate Shabbat dinner on Friday nights,” Whitmer added. “One of my favorite things is when people invite me to partake in a Shabbat dinner.”
Bernard is on the same wavelength as Whitmer — hoping the retreat serves as an avenue to sell young people on what Detroit and Michigan have to offer, as a dynamic place to live and work and for its strong Jewish community.
From the JFNA and Cabinet point of view, Bernard’s hope for people who attended the retreat is to take what they learned, go back to their communities and make a difference in any way they can. “We’re all in this together,” Bernard said.
