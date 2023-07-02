Somatic experiencing is a new form of mental health therapy.

While somatic experiencing is common in states like Illinois and Arizona, it’s just now expanding in Metro Detroit. Oak Park-based mental health therapist Sarah Rollins, 33, owner of Embodied Wellness, PLLC, believes this unique therapy is poised to grow.

She’s also one of the few somatic experiencing practitioners in Michigan.

“Somatic experiencing is a modality that integrates the body into healing,” Rollins says. “It isn’t traditional talk therapy. It adds sensations of the body into the experience.”

By using guided imagery, understanding how the nervous system plays a role in life experiences and how physical symptoms of stress and anxiety are connected to the brain, somatic experiencing aims to heal the body both inside and outside.

“We’re working with the body’s natural self-protection responses,” Rollins explains. These include fight and flight, which many people have heard of, but a lesser-known response that somatic experiencing addresses is freeze, or a physical immobility.

Somatic experiencing uses techniques to help self-protection responses get “less stuck in the body,” Rollins says, and to break free of symptoms like chest tightness and other often-unwanted physical sensations that go along with anxiety, depression and trauma.

Being Aware of the Body

One of the main benefits of this practice, Rollins explains, is that it allows people to integrate what they know cognitively, or in the brain, and what they know in their bodies.

“People tend to move through the world in a more present and aware way after they’ve engaged in somatic work,” she says. “They’re less dissociated. They can engage more with people, so they feel more connected to others and to themselves.”

It also helps people better prepare and cope with life stressors. “Life is hard sometimes,” Rollins admits. “We can navigate and surf those waves better [with somatic experiencing] than in just cognitive work because we’re integrating the body and not just the mind.”

Somatic experiencing can be used for a variety of mental health needs, such as healing trauma, alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety or to combat insomnia. Rollins says this therapy is best for anyone interested in going a little deeper into their healing.

It’s for “anyone who wants to understand what’s going on in their body,” she adds.

Rollins explains that when people experience trauma, it’s experienced both internally and externally. “If we’re only doing therapy that focuses on the mind, we’re ignoring a huge aspect of healing,” she says, adding, “A lot of trauma happens specifically to the body.”

A Growing Need

Rollins, who went to Temple Beth El and was one of the Jewish News 36 Under 36, first saw the need for a therapy like somatic experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a University of Michigan graduate and clinical social worker in practice for about 10 years, Rollins bore witness to the drastic need for increased mental health care as the pandemic caused unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety.

She also noticed a gap in healing as people addressed internal symptoms, like racing thoughts, but didn’t address external symptoms such as persistent aches and pains, fast breathing and even stomach churning that can stem from anxiety and depression.

When a friend clued her in to somatic experiencing, Rollins began to do research and picked up a book written by psychotherapist Peter Levine, the founder of the therapy.

“Everything that he was saying resonated with what I was already thinking,” she recalls. “I just didn’t have the words to put to the experience.”

Now, she anticipates somatic experiencing will continue to grow in popularity, thanks to its many benefits and its ability to heal the body as a whole, rather than in parts.

Instead of using it as a last-resort therapy after trying traditional talk therapy and still feeling the physical symptoms, Rollins hopes people can turn to somatic experiencing as a first-line approach — to view their bodies as something to attend to right away.

“We’re not just floating heads,” she says. “Our bodies go with us throughout the world.”