How the community can help prevent PTSD amongst police, firefighters and EMS.

Trauma has a tremendous physical and/or emotional impact on victims, but it’s important to remember the effect it has on first responders like police and EMS as well.

Ayelet Shmuel of The Resiliency Zone, an Israel-based mental health practice that specializes in healing trauma, works with organizations around the world on trauma training, including Jewish organizations in Metro Detroit.

The reason being: society often “misses out” on mental health care for first responders, Shmuel, 50 of Ashkelon, Israel, explains. Living in a war zone that often sees rockets, Shmuel has learned firsthand the impact that support for first responders can have.

Still, the need for mental health care for first responders goes beyond Israeli tensions.

As the world grapples with a spike in mass shootings, with 202 in the U.S. alone in 2023, including the Michigan State University shooting that left three students dead, first responders — who are directly on the front lines — shoulder a massive emotional impact.

It’s why Michigan Hatzalah, a Jewish volunteer service that provides rapid response to medical emergencies, enlisted Shmuel’s help last fall for training on how to identify and prevent PTSD amongst first responders, a very real and often invisible side effect of the job.

A Growing Crisis

Recent studies show that about 10% of first responders report PTSD, or posttraumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition triggered by witnessing a traumatic event. Other data puts that number much higher — up to 35%, depending on the job.

While PTSD and symptoms can look different from person to person, first responders can experience emotional numbing and avoidance, which can impact personal relationships. It can also include depression, anxiety and substance use or abuse.

Not everyone will go on to develop PTSD, but Shmuel says being aware of the signs, and knowing how to prevent it from occurring, can be an effective way to bring down rising numbers of PTSD in an increasingly violent world.

In the recent program for Michigan Hatzalah, for example, Shmuel worked with first responders to teach practical tools to protect and care for their mental health, while simultaneously caring for victims.

“People in these jobs usually have a good ability to go from zero to 100 and go into action mode and crisis mode,” Shmuel says. “These are usually people that you won’t see any distress on, but that doesn’t mean these situations don’t affect them.”

A lot of times, Shmuel explains, it can seem like first responders handle a situation well, but the impact is often felt (and seen) when they end their shift or go home for the day.

“You start seeing some symptoms; you start seeing the impact,” she says. “You need to know what to look for and you need to know what to do with those symptoms.”

Identifying PTSD SIGNS

The first step to identifying and preventing PTSD, Shmuel says, is bringing awareness into your body, both inside and out. “If there’s such a thing as first-aid, there’s such a thing as mental first-aid,” Shmuel says. “It’s body and soul.”

Secondly, it’s important for the community to take care of the individuals taking care of the community itself, especially when it comes to volunteer organizations like Hatzalah who are everyday members of society.

“Learning about acute stress and how that manifests,” Shmuel says, is key to preventing that stress from turning into a diagnosis like PTSD.

Once people are aware of the symptoms of PTSD and acute stress in general, such as anxiety, flashbacks, nightmares and avoiding situations that trigger certain memories, they can be quicker to act and react when a loved one or community member is in need.

“I’m a firm believer that everyone in the community should have these tools,” Shmuel says. “I think parents, volunteers, teachers and leaders should know it.”

Shmuel is continuing to work with Detroit leadership to bring trauma training to the Jewish community and beyond.

“The earlier you do a mental health intervention,” Shmuel adds, “the better the chances are that someone [or a first responder] is not going to develop PTSD.”