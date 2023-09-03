Arm yourself with knowledge before the season gets underway.
As the academic year gets underway, many students join sports teams sponsored by their school or community. Some teams may have a designated physician who treats athletes for injuries and other medical issues. While most physicians provide high-quality medical services with the utmost ethical standards, there have been a few recent high-profile reports of doctors who have violated their professional oaths and their patients’ trust by abusing the young people under their care.
One such occurrence happened locally, when a volunteer doctor for Farmington and Novi youth hockey teams was charged with 31 counts of sexual abuse. Many of the alleged victims were teenage boys. The physician is now in jail and his medical license has been temporarily suspended by the State of Michigan.
Unfortunately, abuse of young athletes by trusted authority figures is not a new phenomenon, although victims have become more willing to speak out in recent years.
Why Young Athletes Are Especially Vulnerable
Young athletes may be particularly vulnerable because they trust their team physicians and want to follow team protocols. Abby Fisher, an athletic trainer who lives in Ann Arbor, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field of athletic training. In addition to playing on several high school sports teams, she has worked with several teams at Boise State University and the University of Connecticut, providing prevention, treatment and management of athletic injuries.
At the college level, Fisher says that a team of four or five physicians might be assigned to care for athletes although one doctor is usually assigned to a particular team. She adds that team physicians are typically more familiar with athletic injuries than other doctors and are readily available to the athletes.
“They are innately in a position of authority, and they build trust. It (inappropriate behavior or abuse) doesn’t happen the first time,” she said.
According to Fisher, there is a “shame factor” in speaking out about questionable behavior by physicians, especially for young boys. “What’s worse is that patients are not always believed,” she said.
Guidance for Parents
The good news is there are organizational safeguards to help protect young people and preventive steps parents can take. Protection starts with parents who can help define appropriate physical boundaries for their children from a very young age, according to Julia Cohen, a clinical social worker and director of Community Initiatives at Jewish Family Service. She says it is important for parents to explain to their children what constitutes a “safe or healthy touch” and what kind of contact is inappropriate. She adds that children should know “that anything that doesn’t seem quite right or makes them feel uncomfortable should not be kept secret from their parents or legal guardians,” and parents should encourage open communication, without shame or judgment, especially if the young person has experienced something of concern.
“Starting at a young age, talk about correct boundaries but don’t overdo it. Boys and girls need to know that no one has a right to touch them. Also, that no adult can ask them to keep a secret,” said Paul C. Jacobs, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist in Bingham Farms.
Warning signs of sexual abuse or other harmful experiences include reluctance to participate in activities children previously enjoyed, nightmares or anxiety of any type.
“If you notice any abrupt change in behavior, try to gently explore it,” he said, suggesting parents ask questions to learn whether their child is simply bored or worried or afraid of someone or something. “Do not ever pressure them for participation; reassure them it’s okay if they are reluctant to engage and if they do not want to talk, do not put pressure on them.”
Jacobs added that parents can ask if they would like to talk to someone else such as a therapist or another trusted adult.
“The more parents are open to discussing things with their children, the more likely kids are to go to their parents if something is wrong,” said Lee Weinstein, M.D., a pediatrician at Child Health Associates in Troy and Novi. He encourages parents to talk to their children about difficult subjects such as sex, drugs and internet safety.
While there are no hard and fast rules, Weinstein says parents typically do not stay in the exam room once an adolescent reaches puberty. “If kids want their parents in the room, they can stay; it’s a judgment call,” he said. “Puberty brings a lot of psychological and physical changes, so it can be good for kids to take responsibility and talk without their parents present. It also gives me an opportunity to ask how things are going socially and at home.”
In addition, Weinstein’s practice gives teens pre-appointment screening evaluations for depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. If there are concerns, physicians will talk to the patients and determine whether a referral to another professional or other type of follow-up is needed.
Weinstein, whose patients are primarily male, says a nurse is not usually present during routine appointments unless a patient requests it or there are specific issues requiring more detailed examination. He also provides an opportunity to talk privately with a patient whose parent remains in the room during an exam.
Finally, Cohen stresses that parents should report suspicious behavior directly, not rely on another organization to follow up. While teachers, counselors, coaches and others are obligated by law to report suspected child abuse, including sexual abuse, to police, this is not always done correctly or in a timely manner. She adds that a failure by caregivers to respond appropriately to young victims can lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
If sexual abuse has occurred or is suspected, parents should call the police department where the incident occurred, says Sarah Greene, Acting Chief of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. If the exact location is unclear, call the police department serving the municipality where you live.
While many people are reluctant to report suspected abuse without definitive proof, evidence is not required to start the process. “A victim’s account of what happened is enough to initiate an investigation and pursue criminal charges,” said Greene.
After an assault is reported, police will begin an investigation, which typically includes a session with forensically trained child interviewers at an accredited child advocacy center such as Care House in Oakland County. Police will then send the information to the prosecutor’s office to determine the next course of action.
“For a variety of reasons, sexual assault is an underreported crime. Victims are embarrassed, ashamed or reluctant to get the person in trouble,” says West Bloomfield Police Chief Michael Patton, adding that some are unsure whether they were actually abused.
“It’s an unknown and scary thing when you think something could have happened to your child, or to you,” said Greene. “We’ve started wrapping our brains around the concept of delayed disclosures, and the more our community understands, this goes a long way toward encouraging reporting.”
Patton added: “It’s a very difficult experience, but we do what we can to make it easier. It may be better to report a crime as soon as possible, but justice can be served long after the fact.”
Tips for Parents
1. Explain to children what kind of touching by an adult is okay and what is not okay. Communicate that they do not have to allow someone to hug them. Encourage them to tell parents if a doctor or another adult is doing something that makes them uncomfortable.
2. For children and teenagers, request that a parent/guardian or nurse be present during a medical exam. When teenagers have gynecologic exams, a local gynecologist requires that the patient’s mother is present for the first examination and then a nurse is in the room for subsequent exams. College athletes can ask that an athletic trainer or coach be present during a medical examination.
3. If college athletes are uncomfortable with a physician or other health provider’s behavior during an exam, universities provide a process for filing a report/complaint under Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination and sexual abuse at educational facilities that received federal funding. (Public universities are an example of such institutions).
4. If a child or teen says they have been sexually abused, report it immediately to local law enforcement.
