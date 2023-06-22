Survivor Shares her eating disorder story

Rachel’s troubles began in the fourth grade, when she deliberately stopped eating lunch in school.

It’s so heartwarming when someone recovers from a debilitating condition and wants to help others who are experiencing the same struggle. Rachel S.* (all names are changed) battled an eating disorder that took over her life and is eager to share her personal journey and the lessons she has learned with those struggling — and their parents.

“It was a coping mechanism for stress,” said Rachel, whose home life was tough. “But I didn’t know what was wrong with me.”

Her parents and pediatrician assumed it was a phase and brushed it off, but symptoms only worsened over time.

Soon she had a full-blown undiagnosed eating disorder. Even at that young age, Rachel frequently studied herself intently in the full-length mirror in her bedroom, exercised excessively and could count her ribs.

“I led a whole secret life that haunted me,” Rachel said. She also suffered from insomnia from early childhood, which affected her grades and social life. “I didn’t recognize who I was.”

Therapy was not suggested until she was older.

“Everything was very hush-hush at the time,” Rachel said.

Things limped along until she was in high school, by which point she was starving herself and struggling severely.

“By then I knew I had an eating disorder — and I also knew my parents were ashamed of it. I felt like I was dying every day,” she said.

The fact that everyone seemed too scared to broach the issue made Rachel feel even worse.

One teacher changed that lonely course by simply asking her, “You don’t eat? Do you mind if we talk about that?”

“I’d never been asked before,” said Rachel, who still gets emotional when she remembers that moment. “It was like a breath of fresh air. I felt loved. Seen. I told her, ‘I need help.’ I opened up.”

That was the turning point.

The Road to Recovery

Rachel started seeing a therapist who specializes in eating disorders and, until this day, credits that therapist with saving her life. At that point, her 4’10 frame weighed 80 pounds.

“When I was first evaluated at the hospital, I saw mouths drop and eyes pop when I was weighed. I was emaciated,” said Rachel, who was diagnosed with “severe restrictive anorexia subtype purging.”

Years later, while still on the rocky journey toward healing, Rachel met her future husband and shared her struggles.

“Natan told me, ‘We all have our dark sides.’ He said it so lovingly, I knew he’d have my back. It made me feel safe and want to be healthy,” Rachel said.

She had long dreamed of being a mother and worried the trauma of her eating disorder on her body would stop her dream from being fulfilled. Fortunately, miraculously, Rachel now has three daughters who attend Yeshiva Beth Yehudah. She credits them with being the inspiration for her to stay healthy.

“My kids are my tickets to life, my biggest gift,” she said.

Postpartum depression was also a struggle for Rachel. After her second child was born, her eating disorder reared its ugly head again and she found herself in a treatment center in Seattle for five months. When she returned home, her baby didn’t recognize her. Rachel was devastated.

“That’s when I really internalized that I need to choose to be healthy for the sake of my children,” she said.

Rachel focused all her energy, her entire life, on getting better and staying well and is proud that she has been healthy for five years although she still has some lingering health issues caused by 25 years of struggling with an eating disorder.

“I worked really hard at therapy, until I was completely sick of being sick. I had to dig down deep until I discovered myself again… I hit rock bottom,” said Rachel. “My eating disorder is always at the door, but I’m never opening that door again.”

Since Rachel is so open about her struggles, she’s often contacted when people are experiencing troubles or are worried about their kid’s eating habits and is eager to share her personal experiences and suggestions.

Rachel also has tips for prevention. “Don’t tell kids to eat. Don’t be a hawk around food. Let them know to trust their bodies when they’re young, hear their own voices. If they’re hungry, they’ll eat. Always have food choices available … And never ever body shame … Don’t even draw attention to their bodies.”

Rachel remembers that mirror in her bedroom and strongly warns against them.

Most of all, Rachel says that open communication is key. “Talk to your kids. Hug them. Love them.”

To contact Rachel, call, text or WhatsApp (860) 874-7978.