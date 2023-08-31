Up to 35% of children experience chronic pain, according to studies.
Children experience pain just like adults, but they might not exhibit the same signs.
While adults are often able to pinpoint causes of pain and verbalize those sensations, children, especially younger kids, may not know how to express what’s wrong. Instead, they could act withdrawn, cradle an aching body part or cry out unexpectedly.
Sometimes, they may be so used to pain that they don’t say or show any signs at all.
Studies show that anywhere from 20-35% of children and adolescents experience chronic pain, although this estimate is conservative because pain can often go undetected or unshared.
Chronic pain is pain that lasts three months or more, and it can have a serious impact on school-aged children — affecting everything from their school experience to their learning habits. That’s why taking charge of chronic pain is so important.
Not Just ‘Growing Pains’
Farmington Hills-based psychologist Dr. Emily Foxen-Craft, founder of Pediatric Pain and Behavioral Health PLLC, specializes in pediatric chronic pain conditions. Through her private practice and previous work at CS Mott Children’s Hospital and University of Michigan as a psychologist for children with chronic pain, Foxen-Craft says an alarming number of children experience pain on a weekly basis — as high as 42%, she says.
“What we’re starting to understand and appreciate is that children experience pain a lot more than people thought,” Foxen-Craft, an active member of the Ann Arbor Jewish community and former Farber Hebrew Day School student, explains. “From bumping our leg or getting a headache, or sometimes a bigger injury, most humans have pain.”
The same rings true for children and teens. Historically, Foxen-Craft says pain in youth was often attributed to “growing pains” and dismissed from being true, chronic pain.
While the amount of children who experience disability from pain might be smaller than that of adults, pain — and chronic pain — is still a common experience in childhood.
Common sources of pain in youth are frequent headaches or migraine attacks, stomachaches and musculoskeletal pain, or pain throughout the body in bones, ligaments and more. One of the most common experiences in adults, meanwhile, is low back pain.
Signs of Pain
In preteens and teens, Foxen-Craft says chronic pain rates increase tremendously. Luckily, older children can better express their symptoms, but young children and toddlers may not have the same ability.
Instead, Foxen-Craft says these signs may point to a child being in pain:
• Crying
• Protecting or holding a painful body part
• Avoiding certain activities
• Increased irritability
• More withdrawn
• Grimacing on the face
The problem, she says, is that children can get used to pain, even talking or grinning through it. When speaking to a healthcare professional, this can make it harder than ever to be diagnosed with chronic pain, especially if a child isn’t exhibiting symptoms.
“Chronic pain isn’t visible,” Foxen-Craft says. “Whereas somebody who breaks their leg might have a cast or crutches to show they’re ill.”
Ongoing, persistent pain can trickle all the way down to the classroom.
“We know kids who have chronic pain miss school quite a lot or struggle to stay in class,” she explains, “because they’re not feeling well. Or they might leave early or come in late.”
Attendance is only one side effect of chronic pain.
“It might impact their focus or their ability to retain or remember information, or it might make somebody more withdrawn.”
As a social environment, the latter can have a devastating impact on a child’s school experience.
“We know that school is hard enough and stressful enough these days, so adding pain on top of that just makes everything harder,” Foxen-Craft says.
Addressing Pain From All Angles
While a child in chronic pain may not necessarily eliminate all pain at school, there are steps parents can take to help reduce and treat the source of their child’s pain.
First, of course, is being aware of the signs of pain, especially if you have small children at home who won’t express themselves as succinctly as adults.
Then, it’s important to get an accurate diagnosis. “Pain is a physical, emotional and social experience,” Foxen-Craft says.
Therefore, it’s important to rule out other illnesses or medical conditions causing secondary pain to develop a comprehensive treatment plan.
While medical treatment is crucial, Foxen-Craft says it’s essential to tackle pain both physically and mentally. “In conjunction with medical treatment, psychological therapies are an evidence-based approach for helping children and teens manage and cope with their pain,” she explains.
Working with a physical therapist can also be helpful if a child’s movement is restricted due to pain. All in all, taking baby steps — and sometimes big steps — can help children experience a memorable school year with less pain as they return to school for the season.
Finding balance between activities and downtime can be a great way to ensure children have enough time to rest while remaining social. Getting enough sleep and hydration are also important for keeping children’s brains and bodies functioning optimally.
“I’d want children and families not to have this be a one-time conversation,” Foxen-Craft says of navigating and managing chronic pain, “but really make a point to check in regularly with each other and with their healthcare team.”
