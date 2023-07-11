EyeKnow provides solutions fostering an environment that allows nurses to provide safe care efficiently.

EyeKnow is the winner of the Nursing Care Efficiencies Challenge and was awarded $75,000 to work with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to further develop its solution and enter the U.S. market.

This challenge, led jointly by Start-Up Nation Central and Henry Ford Health Innovations, considered early-stage Israeli startups focused on integrating with the U.S. healthcare system with solutions for creating an environment assisting nurses in providing safe and efficient care.

In addition to the prize, EyeKnow will benefit from consultation, mentorship and support in scaling its offerings.

Finalists inthe challenge were selected based on several requirements, including the ability to integrate with the American healthcare system and the potential benefit to nursing workflows, either clinically or operationally.

Founded in 2020, EyeKnow automatically detects positive and negative caregiver-to-toddler behavior in kindergartens by processing video feeds from off-the-shelf CCTV cameras using AI and computer-vision algorithms. Meaningful events are recorded and shared with kindergarten owners, law enforcement agencies and government stakeholders, which results in a dramatic decrease in abuse incidents and a significant increase in caring quality.

Emma Vardimon, director of Global Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central, said: “Combining Israeli innovation with the business needs of a healthcare provider like Henry Ford Health creates opportunities for all parties. Start-Up Nation Central works with U.S. health organizations facilitating collaboration with the local ecosystem and generating POCs, pilots, joint ventures and investment. We are happy to partner with Henry Ford Health and foster a more robust innovation journey.”

Donna Summers, HFH chief nursing information officer, said, “We feel privileged to be able to work with Start-Up Nation Central and these amazing tech companies. It is clear they understood today’s nursing challenges and have been amazing collaborators to find innovative solutions. We are so excited to engage in a pilot with EyeKnow AI and to add more innovation to HFH’s ability to prevent workplace violence against healthcare workers.”

Lisa Prasad, vice president and chief innovation officer at HFH, added, “Start-Up Nation Central has been a vital partner to Henry Ford Health’s program in Israel. We are delighted to have completed another successful challenge with them.