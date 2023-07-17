Partnerships grow at Israel’s largest smart mobility industry trade show.

Michigan’s flag was held high and proudly at Israel’s largest smart mobility industry trade show on May 23 by bringing two dozen representatives from Michigan businesses, industry, research institutions and government agencies focused on the field.

The “home team” and thousands of other participants were greeted by the enhanced Michigan Welcome Booth immediately upon entering the Tel Aviv Expo main pavilion, which featured presenting startups and industry booths showcasing the global smart mobility industry.

The delegation was organized by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan-Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA) and the Detroit Regional Partnership.

The Michigan pavilion’s location near the entrance emphasized the state’s strengths in innovation, industry, technology and mobility, according to Naomi Miller, MIBA’s director of Israel partnerships.

Gregg Brunner, acting chief operations officer and field services director for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), said, “MIBA led the 2023 Michigan Israel Mobility Delegation of government and business leaders from the state of Michigan. The intent is to connect with Israel’s robust mobility ecosystem to gain a better understanding of the innovations and technologies being incubated in Israel and to uncover opportunities to collaborate with its companies, startups and industry leaders.”

Janine Ward, program manager of the MEDC Office of Future Mobility & Electrification, added, “This isn’t a one-way street.

“MIBA also brings delegations from Israel to Michigan to showcase everything we have to offer as a state across industries.”

Building Real-World Partnerships

Kevin Bopp, CEO of Park Rite parking services in Detroit, was excited about the trip’s goal “to increase mobility tech investment and partnerships between Israeli and Michigan entities, both public and private,” he said.

His firm helps administer business development and operations at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL). DSPL is a unique mobility lab launched by Detroit-area partners Bedrock, Bosch, Ford and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that integrates real estate, technology, automotive and government. The lab provides a collaborative workspace, providing an open environment for organizations to test and demonstrate parking-related mobility, logistics and EV charging capabilities in a variety of real-world use-case scenarios.

“It would be fantastic to see several of the groups encountered on this trip deploy their platforms in the Lab this year,” Bopp said.

Jim Saber, president and CEO, NextEnergy, Detroit, a DSPL partner, added, “I also came looking to find companies that can solve problems and test and deploy in Michigan — in a real-world situation leading to e-Car development.”

David Riemenschneider, a private equity automotive technology consultant from Europe, visited the Michigan booth hoping to help the effort. “Among my jobs, I encourage overseas companies to locate in Michigan by consulting on mergers and acquisitions, funding strategies and organizational structure,” he said. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 16 years, including 10 in Dearborn, and the rest in charge of Ford of Europe in Germany.

Craig McGuire, managing director of the the MCity internship program, an interdisciplinary public-private partnership at University of Michigan, was also at Ecomotion. MCity provides “mini-internships” by pairing start-ups with four to six Michigan undergrads who form teams. The teams have access to U-M resources, facilities and data sets; all things mobility-focused.

“Two Israeli companies are already involved with the MCity internship program: Innaviz Technologies and Foresight,” he said. “We’re expanding the program by adding six new start-ups in the EV space. We came to meet startups looking to expand in the U.S. We want Michigan to be that site.”

Connecting Michigan and Israel

MIBA is not the first local organization connecting state commerce with Israel. The Michigan-Israel Chamber of Commerce performed a broader level of connecting Michigan and Israeli business in the 1980s and 1990s. MIBA resurrected the effort in 2018.

In addition to this trip’s focus on mobility and sustainability technology, MIBA’s program areas also include health technology, defense, advanced manufacturing, the industry 4.0 accelerator program, food and agriculture.

“Michigan is the global capital of mobility and the preeminent place for automakers and auto suppliers, along with entrepreneurs and innovators leading the way in the mobility and electrification revolution,” MDOT’s Brunner said. “Michigan is defining the future of transportation, and our innovation along with the state’s modern infrastructure, talent pool and testing capabilities allow Michigan to continue its position as a high-tech, global mobility and electrification hub with abundant resources for startups and mobility businesses.

“The Michigan delegation is interested in interacting with Israeli companies to explore available new mobility technology with the possibility to pilot or implement some of these innovations in Michigan,” Brunner added.

Roshni Shokar of Michigan Central in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood participated in the economic mission to Ecomotion in Israel “to meet with start-ups to encourage their moving to Detroit, to locate at Michigan Central, which was designed to provide a space as they look to expand their presence in the United States,” she said. “We’re hoping to find new technologies to bring to Michigan, not to Silicon Valley.”

Anchored by a “first-of-its-kind” mobility testing platform, Michigan Central was created in the former abandoned Detroit train station revitalized by Ford with outdoor plazas, open spaces and 1.2 million square feet of commercial public space, said Shokar, associate of platform experience and startup and entrepreneur engagement for the Ford Motor Company subsidiary. “We are offering connected mobility so Israeli and other start-ups can provide real-life demonstrations of technology and products.”

Networking Success

According to MEDC’s Ward, the delegation came to Ecomotion to learn about Israeli innovation and both the history and culture that has created a remarkable ecosystem of technological advancements.

“Israel has fostered an environment of creativity, resilience and resourcefulness that has propelled it to the forefront of technological breakthroughs in various fields. The unique blend of diverse influences, entrepreneurial spirit and a strong emphasis on education has played a pivotal role in shaping Israel into the ‘Start-Up Nation,’” Ward added.

Begun 11 years ago with a modest one-day event, “Ecomotion Week” has become one of the world’s premier Smart (think AI, smartphones, etc.) mobility events globally. The Michigan-based participants, along with Michigan international companies already in Israel, such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company, as well as Israeli companies with a presence in Israel, attended with the goal of connecting, collaborating and creating synergies.

They looked to open these doors with startups and other companies, researchers, government agencies, academic institutions and investors in the field of smart mobility.

Ecomotion encourages innovation through a variety of events such as Meetups, Challenges, Bootcamps, the annual Main Event and more.

Michigan networking’s success is not new. “We’ve had some great interest from several companies, already,” Ward said. “When you look at previous delegations, one Israeli company the state of Michigan is already working with is Electreon —they’re building a first-in-the-U.S. wireless charging roadway in downtown Detroit.”

Bopp was more specific about his achievements. “Along with attending Ecomotion, our delegation met a number of startups during sessions with Mobilion, Mobilitech Capital and Drive TLV,” he said.

Brunner, likewise, left Israel with an enhanced list for following up from his Lansing office. “I have made dozens of contacts with Israeli companies and am in the process of [coordinating] meetings; I already have multiple virtual follow-up meetings scheduled with these companies, along with some of the resource experts in our department to discuss potential opportunities,” he said.

Katie Marx is a native Detroiter who works a hybrid position as managing director of Lambert’s public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing team, specializing in automotive, autotech, mobility,and aviation, aerospace and defense. “I was thrilled to connect with the great delegation traveling with the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator and was tickled to see such a strong and vibrant presence from my home state of Michigan front and dead center on the show floor,” she said. “Given our focus, Israel’s Ecomotion Week is an important show for Lambert, my clients and my transportation-energy-focused team.”

Ecomotion Week

The Ecomotion pavilion was part of Ecomotion Week, which included 109 exhibiting startups from Israel and abroad, 75 sponsoring partner organizations, dozens of speakers and side events with 800 people from more than 50 countries meeting 2,700 people from Israel.

Ecomotion is considered Israel’s dynamic and growing institutional community comprised of more than 650 startups and 15,000 community members. It is a joint venture of the nonprofit Israel Innovation Institute and Israel’s ministries of Transport and Road Safety, and Economy and Industry. Its “ecosystem” includes 650 startups and 15,000 community members.

“Ecomotion creates a platform for startups to connect with other community members such as global industry, entrepreneurs, academy, government, investors and more in the field of smart mobility, to collaborate, network and explore synergies,” according to Jennifer Schwarz, the executive director. “Ecomotion encourages innovation through a variety of events such as meetups, challenge competitions, adaptations, the annual Main Event and more,” she said.

All was not just (ecological mobility) business on the mission. The Michigan delegation began its five-day sojourn in Israel with a tour of Jerusalem’s Old City, Yad Vashem, historic Jaffa, and the Tel Aviv beach and café scene.

Back at work, the MIBA delegation visited more than the one-day Ecomotion event. Michigan participants experienced several special presentations.

Among them was the “DriveTLV Event - Sustainable Mobility from Vision to Reality,” presenting the latest mobility trends in smart and sustainable mobility. They also learned about first- and second-stage fundraising during an era of economic uncertainty and witnessed live startup pitches at an event hosted by Mobilion, an early-stage smart mobility venture fund focused on after-market innovations.

Tying Israel’s history and future in the transformative sphere, they visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, founded in 1996 in Jaffa. Its “Israeli Innovation Center” showcases the Israeli innovation nation story, promoting it across a variety of sectors.

Ward is very positive about the MIBA’s work enhancing Michigan’s economy through Israeli partnerships.

“They have really opened the door for Michigan/Israel collaboration with the MIBA ‘Elevator,’ a physical space in Downtown Detroit to act as a landing zone established to connect Israeli companies to Michigan businesses,” she said.