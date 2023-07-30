West Bloomfield family’s donation officially inaugurated.

A recent visit to Israel by the Satovsky family of West Bloomfield marked a significant milestone as their generous donation of a “leisure area” to the 188th Barak Armor Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which guards Israel’s Northern border, was officially inaugurated.

Nicole, Stone, Oscar and Bea Melet and Brian, Neil and Joni Satovsky joined Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) representatives and the brigade during this heartfelt occasion filled with appreciation and joy.

Leisure corners are vital structures for IDF soldiers on the front lines, providing them with a functional space for recuperation from the brutal and sweltering environments in which they operate. Each leisure corner is equipped with roofing, bench seating and comfortable cushions, accommodating up to 10 soldiers at a time.

During the visit, the family received a warm welcome at the training area, where they had an up-close experience with APCs and tanks, guided by Commander Shay. The group then proceeded to the brigade’s camp for a ceremony to inaugurate the newly established structure, where Lt. Col. Elad, the deputy commander, presented the family with a personalized gift.

The gathering fostered meaningful interactions between the family and approximately 20 soldiers from the headquarters, creating lasting connections that will be cherished by all.

The Satovsky family is actively involved in the local Detroit Jewish community. Neil Satovsky serves in leadership positions at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and on the boards of Jewish Senior Life and Hillel of Metro Detroit. Joni Satovsky dedicates her time to volunteering with Jewish Family Service as a mentor to Holocaust survivors.

Brian Satovsky went from being a longtime lay leader at Federation to becoming a full-time fundraiser at Federation.

They all emphasize the importance of Jewish education and engagement within the community.

The meaningful visit allowed the family to witness firsthand the importance of supporting Israel’s courageous soldiers — in this case, providing them with a space to rest, rejuvenate and build camaraderie in extreme conditions.

“Here I was, standing with my family in the Jewish State of Israel, finally a reality. All I could think of was how proud I was of these youngsters [soldiers], younger than my children, and the generations before who were so brave,” Neil Satovsky said.

“I could see that this leisure corner was something special to them, seeing that a family from the United States so far away cared enough about them to provide some comfort and respite.”

Paula Lebowitz, director of FIDF’s Michigan Chapter, added, “We are grateful to the Satovsky family for sharing in FIDF’s mission of supporting Israel’s defenders who work around the clock to ensure Israel’s safety and very existence.

“Their generous donation will ensure that soldiers of the 188th Barak Brigade base will feel appreciated and rejuvenated.”