On Tuesday, June 20, the JN’s website might have looked a bit different to our frequent visitors. The JN moved to a new online platform specifically designed for news to create a better online experience for our readers.

The revamped website offers improved navigation, making it easier than ever to find the information you need, regardless of whether you’re using a desktop, tablet or mobile device — a welcomed feature when most of our website visits are now done from a mobile device.

One of the standout features of the new website is the enhanced search function. Unlike the previous limited version, our new search tool allows readers to search by keywords, select specific dates, and even filter results by content type, such as articles, images or videos. In addition to the new search feature, we also updated the layout of sections to help our readers find the content they enjoy most.

The new update also introduces the Event Calendar, an app integrated into our website. This calendar empowers users to post and manage their events. Simply create an account, and you can easily add events, upload images and edit details as necessary. While adding events to our calendar remains free, we now offer the option to promote events for greater visibility.

Last but certainly not least, we are most excited to unveil our Text-To-Speech option, available on all articles. Whether you’re too busy to read or have visual impairments, simply click play, and our articles will be read aloud, making the ability to stay informed and engaged with the latest content from the JN easier than ever.

Visit our new website and check out the revamped layout, visually appealing design and the array of exciting features we now offer to readers of the Jewish News!