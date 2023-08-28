With members all over the world, the long-running club continues family tradition.
Since 1948, the Levin family has made it a mission to gather regularly.
Just after World War II, original founders Jacob and Anna Rebecca Levin, and Jacob’s eight siblings, chaired the very first meeting of the now long-running Levin Family Club.
With a large — and increasingly growing — family, the Levins decided to host a formal gathering each month that would be called “The Levin Family Club.”
Prior to the club’s formation, the Levin family played card games each week after Shabbos, yet quickly realized a larger gathering was necessary to include all family members — and not just card players.
“They needed to have an organization that would allow everyone to participate,” explains Adele Levin Nodler, 82, of West Bloomfield, who currently heads up the Levin Family Club.
The Levin Family Club began meeting bimonthly on ecery second Saturday of the month. This tradition continued for 30-35 years, Nodler says, before the format began to slightly change to accommodate a family that was growing larger and larger.
The Levin Family Club recently celebrated 75 years of operation with a picnic and gala at Drake Park in West Bloomfield, where more than 75 Levin family members were in attendance.
Nodler prepared for the major milestone event by assembling large photo boards that follow the Levin family history, which was on display at the Drake Park picnic and gala.
Keeping Traditions
At age 82, Nodler doesn’t remember a single year when the Levin Family Club wasn’t a staple of her life.
In addition to the bimonthly Saturday meetings, the Levin Family Club hosts a variety of events that include Purim and Chanukah parties, a beloved summer weiner roast and a family picnic.
Nodler vividly recalls spending many nights with a group of cousins who lived on Elmhurst Avenue in Detroit writing plays that they would then perform at these events.
“One cousin and I would do the writing, and the rest of us would do the acting,” she says.
Every five years, the Levin Family Club would also host a major anniversary celebration, paying tribute to the family’s monumental effort in keeping the tradition going strong.
Nodler’s late husband, Alvin Nodler, also created an extensive genealogy book with more than 550 entries, including pictures and history of the Levin family. This book tracks births, deaths, milestones and all branches of the extensive family.
A Family Effort
Now, as decades have passed, the Levins are worldwide.
There are branches in Europe, Argentina and Israel, in addition to numerous branches throughout the United States. A member of the Argentina branch, Nodler says, even started the first Spanish-speaking kibbutz in Israel.
While the international Levins haven’t attended any Levin Family Club events in-person, Nodler says that a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was the increased use of Zoom.
Since the pandemic, the Levin Family Club has held their annual Chanukah and Purim parties on Zoom, allowing Levins all over the world to dial in.
Over the past 25 years, Adele and Alvin Nodler led efforts in maintaining the Levin Family Club, with Adele taking on her husband’s responsibilities after his passing.
Their children, Harold and Michael Nodler, are also extensively involved in the club.
Still, the Levin Family Club is a group effort that Adele Nodler says spans many generations and branches. The current eldest member is 97, while the youngest is just 6 months old.
Events are also chaired by committees, lending structure and format to the club.
Nodler says the Levins and their descendants are always “anxious to volunteer” and, like herself, find great meaning and connection in the long-running family club.
Members also span a variety of Jewish affiliations that include Orthodox, Conservative and more. Nodler personally belongs to Congregation Beth Shalom and volunteers with Jewish Family Service, Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network and the Friendship Circle.
The celebration was a grand success. The family had a candle lighting ceremony there followed by races and games. Prizes were given to all.
As for what keeps the Levin Family Club going strong after 75 years, Nodler has a simple answer: The families enjoy seeing one another.
“We’re hoping that the kids will continue the legacy,” she says.
