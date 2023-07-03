The new role is designed to significantly increase safety and security for all those who participate in Jewish life in the Ann Arbor area.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor announces a new partnership with Jewish Community Security Inc. (JCSI) of Metro Detroit to hire the Ann Arbor area’s first Jewish community security manager. This new position is made possible by a grant from the LiveSecure initiative, which is a collaboration between the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and the national Secure Community Network (SCN).

The new role is designed to significantly increase safety and security for all those who participate in Jewish life in the Ann Arbor area. The community security manager will establish a system of coordination and communication among local Jewish organizations for security issues, special events and training needs. This role will also assist agencies with developing individualized emergency procedures and will serve as a liaison to local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“We have been working to raise our security efforts to a more professional level in line with industry standards,” says David Nacht, the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor’s Security Committee chair. “This collaboration allows us to do exactly that.”

Public safety expert and law enforcement veteran Shane Dennis began as Ann Arbor’s inaugural community security manager in June. His most recent work is at JCSI, where he joined the team in March 2022. At JCSI, Dennis served as security coordinator for both the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Boys School in Southfield and its girls’ school in Oak Park. He has also worked as a security coordinator at Camp Tamarack.

Dennis will continue to be employed by JCSI as Ann Arbor’s community security manager, thanks to the new partnership between JCSI and the Jewish Federations of Greater Ann Arbor and of Metropolitan Detroit.

“This is a partnership we have discussed for many years,” says Gary Sikorski, JCSI’s director of community-wide security for Metro Detroit. “We have always had a strong relationship with the Ann Arbor Jewish community. The formation of Jewish Community Security Inc., and the timing of the LiveSecure grant, allowed our partnership to become a reality.”

In spring 2022, JCSI spun off from the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit (JFMD) to become a standalone security organization. The program has grown from just one person in 2006 to 15 as of last year. The new collaboration with Ann Arbor represents a further expansion of the organization’s impact.

“This collaboration serves as a force multiplier for both the Detroit and Ann Arbor Jewish communities. We could not have a better security manager in place than Shane, to establish and lead community security in Ann Arbor,” Sikorski says.

Through this partnership, JCSI and JFMD will provide guidance and support to develop and implement a collective security framework for greater Ann Arbor. These efforts will be complemented by national support and matching funds from JFNA and SCN via the LiveSecure initiative.

“JFMD welcomes JCSI’s expansion to include the Ann Arbor community,” says Steven Ingber, JFMD’s CEO. “This partnership will provide important communal security resources and will increase collaboration at a time of need. For many years, our Federation’s security program — now JCSI — offered expertise and guidance to Jewish communities across the state. JCSI’s partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, thanks in large part to LiveSecure funding, is a prudent next step in this important work.”

Eileen Freed, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, says, “Our local Federation is excited to work with JCSI and JFMD to welcome Shane to our team. As the U.S. faces increases in antisemitic threats and incidents, Jewish communal security has never been more important. Shane’s more than a quarter-century of experience and knowledge of safety and security issues in our community will be instrumental in implementing the security program our community deserves based on best practices in the field.”

Prior to joining JCSI, Dennis was a police officer for the city of Ann Arbor for 25 years. During that time, he held various positions, including patrol officer, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant. Dennis was also a member of the Washtenaw Metro SWAT Team for 18 years, including two years as commander responsible for coordinating with law enforcement agencies across the county. Shane has a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University. Shane and his wife, Keri, have an 11-month-old daughter Emma and a 20-year-old son Caleb.

Jessica ‘Decky’ Alexander, board president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, agrees that the new partnership is crucial at this time. “The need to invest in a coordinated effort around safety and security for the Jewish community is our social reality,” she says. “We are just safer when we work together.”

Rachel Wall is communications and development manager at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor.