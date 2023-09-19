West Bloomfield shul’s Hebrew School of the Arts to participate in JewQ.
Six years ago, an important question was asked. What if we could motivate kids to master Jewish knowledge? Dozens of focus groups, high-powered meetings and back-and-forth phone calls later, JewQ was born. Since then, more than 4,000 kids have become experts in the fundamentals of Jewish life.
JewQ is an international Torah Championship that has taken the Hebrew school world by storm — and this year, Bais Chabad’s Hebrew School of the Arts is joining the program for the first time.
“We want to get our students fired up about Judaism,” says Zeesy Silberberg, who is director of Hebrew School of the Arts.
Students each receive a full-color Living Jewish textbook containing the core content of the JewQ program. “Fun review games and exciting incentives will get our students pumped to study and review in their free time,” she added.
All over the world, from West Bloomfield to Paris, France, thousands of Hebrew school students are becoming JewQ champions. Kids learn some of the information at Hebrew school, but a big part of the learning takes place at home.
Why do kids get excited about doing more homework? Well, the motivation is there: Three qualifying tests separate contestants from champions — and the champions are the lucky ones that get cool prizes, a fun trip and the chance to join the JewQ International Championship in Stamford, Connecticut.
The top finalist from each location also gets the chance to compete onstage in a live game show performance that is one of the highlights of the JewQ experience.
“Judaism isn’t meant to stay in books; it’s meant to be lived,” says Rabbi Elya Silfen, who will be exclusively directing the JewQ division of the Hebrew School. “That’s why JewQ aims to help kids master the knowledge they need to really live Jewishly.”
To sign up for Hebrew School of the Arts and have your child study, compete and participate in the international JewQ competition, visit www.baischabad.com/hsa or contact Zeesy Silberberg.
