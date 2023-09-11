Small West Bloomfield congregation celebrates its milestone with a book project.
B’nai Israel has been bringing people together for the last 90 years. Today a tight-knit community with some 30 regulars, they welcome visitors and out-of-towners, children and grandchildren, and celebrate life’s milestones in the framework of Jewish expression and tradition.
It’s a synagogue that has been through many iterations, but it has always been known for its warmth and optimism, according to its members.
Faye Menczer of West Bloomfield joined the shul about three years ago when she married her husband, Howard Friedman. It’s unique because it truly functions as a chavurah (fellowship), she says. The couple attends services every Shabbat, and Menczer says her knowledge of Judaism has increased by going there.
“Everybody was so welcoming to me. They were so nice to me,” she says. “The members are very close, but it’s not cliquey; anybody who comes into our shul, any stranger is welcomed, is spoken to, is made to feel comfortable.”
Members frequently rotate through the bimah to read Torah and lead services, she says, based on what they know already and new skills they may choose to learn. “They’re not just there for an aliyah. Anyone who has the skill or the knowledge is encouraged to participate,” she says. “And that’s also very nice.”
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Menczer has had several different synagogue affiliations but feels enthusiastic about her current congregation, which started in Pontiac, moved to West Bloomfield, merged with Shaarey Zedek and now resides in Temple Kol Ami’s building.
Interestingly, she points out, Temple Kol Ami and B’nai Israel are both offshoots of the same congregation in Pontiac, Temple Beth Jacob. “We’ve come full circle,” she says.
Offering what she calls “traditional and, at the same time, lighthearted” services, B’nai Israel was possibly the first synagogue in the area to offer lunch after services, and it also has the unique tradition of inviting people to speak about their loved ones on a yahrtzeit, the anniversary of their passing.
“I remember, I was so surprised — it was my brother’s yahrtzeit and so I was saying kaddish for him, and the rabbi, Mitch Parker, asked me if I’d like to say a few words about him, and that was really a lovely thing,” she says. “I never saw that in another shul.”
It’s a place where people feel comfortable making jokes from the bimah, she says, and there’s a lot of laughter. “We take our Judaism seriously, but we’re also comfortable having fun.”
New Book Project
With the Conservative-affiliated congregation cele-brating its 90th anniversary, Menczer has taken on a book project, publishing members’ personal histories on the occasion in the form of stories, poems and songs.
Ninety years is significant, says Menczer, who herself is 85, adding that it’s important to have historical records of synagogues, especially as affiliation among the younger generation wanes.
“I hope people have a sense of pleasure and being part of this story and part of this shul,” she says. “I also hope it’ll bring the congregation closer together, that people will talk to one another about their stories. I hope they’ll take pride in it.”
Frank Ellias of Farmington Hills is a former president of the congregation and was on the committee that established the independent B’nai Israel when Shaarey Zedek closed its building on Walnut Lake Road over a decade ago. He’s remained active with B’nai Israel ever since.
“We had a motto we started out with, ‘B’nai Israel, where everybody knows your Hebrew name,’” he says. “That was the kehilla (congregation). That was the close community we had and we still have today.”
With the exception of their rabbi emeritus, Rabbi Parker, who is assisting the congregation while they seek a new rabbi, everyone else there is a volunteer, he says. “The great thing about Rabbi Parker is he’s a brilliant educator. He became a rabbi later in life. He was a career teacher in a number of different places; he’s just absolutely wonderful.”
The congregation’s members regularly show up on Shabbat, Ellias says. “Unless someone’s out of town, we regularly expect that our entire group is going to be there,” he says. “When someone dies, we have meals; we arrange for shivah — it’s an extremely close and loyal group of individuals that have been together for quite a while.”
The synagogue is also active in the broader community and takes pride in its volunteer efforts, including buying and delivering gifts to children in Southwest Detroit on Christmas Day with area nonprofit Jimmy’s Kids. “That’s always a very spiritual moment for all of us,” he says.
Mechelle Bernard has been at B’nai Israel for about a decade and on B’nai Israel’s board for the past five years. “It’s a great community,” she says. “It’s a wonderful group. I really enjoy being there. It’s a warm and friendly and loving group.”
Like many congregations, they’re seeing aging members moving to be with children and grandchildren, so it’s even more important to take the time to recognize milestones such as 90 years of B’nai Israel, Bernard says.
Especially with COVID sending everything online for the past couple years, people are eager to connect and celebrate. “Shabbat lunch, we sit down, we have lunch together,” she says. “I feel like I’m sitting with 40 brothers and sisters who know just the spot to nudge me.”
When she arrives at the synagogue, she always heads to the kitchen to see how she can help. “I always put out the creamer and see if we need more napkins and plates,” she says. “Everyone is appreciated, everyone is needed and cared for, and we do what we can to be supportive and loving toward each other.”
As for the community’s future, she says she hopes to see the synagogue continue to grow with more people in the wider Jewish community. They’ve in the past held minyans with B’nai Moshe and participated in area Chanukah celebrations.
“I’m hoping we can get more young families and people in their middle age to come. There’s so much fascinating learning and teaching going on at our synagogue,” she explains.
“It’s an amazing wealth of knowledge, experience, ideas, stories, life events — the people that are there are just fascinating to me. I just find it so amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.